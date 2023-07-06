Cashew Market Revenues to Reach USD 8.91 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled “ Global Cashew Market Report (2023-2028) ,” the market is estimated at USD 7.57 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 3.31% during the forecast period.



Manufacturers are increasingly introducing new cashew-infused products in the market. Consumers are attracted to the launch of new and innovative products, such as roasted spice-coated cashew kernels in India and cashew-butter yogurt in the United States. In recent years, the market has also witnessed the popularity of vegan and plant-based diets. Vegans prioritize alternative sources of protein instead of those derived from animals. This is leading to soaring demand for nuts and nut-infused foods.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 7.57 billion Market Size (2028) USD 8.91 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 3.31% Study Period 2018-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Fastest Growing Market North America Largest Market Asia-Pacific Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Increasing consumption of cashew as a healthy snack. Increasing health consciousness among consumers.





Key Highlights from the Cashew Market Report :



Increasing Consumption of Cashews as a Healthy Snack

Cashews have been consumed as a snack for a long time. They are also a primary ingredient in various food items, especially in Asian cuisine. Nowadays, cashews are used in chocolates, mueslis, energy bars, cookies, and ice creams.

Cashews have high fiber and help gain healthy weight by improving digestive function. Its high nutritional value has prompted snack manufacturers to introduce several cashew-based snacks, such as ready-to-drink cashew milk.

Asia-Pacific Expected to Dominate the Market

Despite the presence of large cashew-producing countries such as India and Vietnam in the region, Asia-Pacific has been a consistent importer of cashew kernels. India is the leading country in the world in terms of cashew consumption. Vietnam leads in the production of cashews worldwide, and it is also a significant exporter of the same to other international markets.

China tops the region in cashew imports. It is followed by Japan, Thailand, and India.

What are the Latest Developments in the Cashew Market?

In September 2022, Julius Berger Nigeria PLC unveiled an advanced cashew processing plant in Epe, Lagos State, Nigeria. The plant assists the company in entering the agriculture produce processing and improves Nigeria’s cashew processing capacity.

In July 2022, Singapore-based Royal Nuts opened its USD 23 million cashew nut processing plant in Ivory Coast. It is the world's largest cashew processing facility and operates at an annual capacity of 75,000 metric tons.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Cashew Market Based on Grade and Geography:

By Grade White Wholes Scorched Wholes Dessert Wholes White Pieces Scorched Pieces Dessert Pieces





By Geography (Production Analysis in Volume, Consumption Analysis by Volume and Value, Import Analysis by Value and Volume, Export Analysis by Value and Volume, and Price Trend Analysis) North America United States Canada Mexico Europe Germany United Kingdom France Asia-Pacific India China Australia Vietnam Philippines Indonesia South America Brazil Argentina Africa Côte d'Ivoire (Ivory Coast) Tanzania Guinea-Bissau Benin Mozambique Burkina Faso Nigeria Gana



