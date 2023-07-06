Indonesia Real Estate Market Revenues to Reach USD 81.24 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Indonesia Real Estate Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 61.22 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 5.82% during the forecast period.

Indonesia has improved its structural and macroeconomic policies for over 15 years. Its economy is growing at a stable rate, allowing it to focus on its development schemes. The growing population and urbanization are propelling the demand in the country’s real estate market.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 61.22 billion Market Size (2028) USD 81.24 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 5.82% Study Period 2019-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Affordable housing plans. Rise in demand for and prices of properties due to population growth and urbanization.



Which are the Top Companies in the Indonesia Real Estate Market?

The Indonesian real estate market is highly competitive and fragmented in nature. It is expected to present growth opportunities during the forecast period. The high level of competition among the market players is impacting the selling and land prices, thereby leading to oversupplies in the market.

Notable players in the Indonesian real estate market are:

PT Intiland Development Tbk

Tokyu Land Indonesia

Agung Podomoro Land

Ciptura Group

Sinar Mas Land

PP Properti

Lippo Group

Trans Property

Agung Sedayu Group

PT. Pakuwon Jati Tbk

Other Reports That Might Be of Your Interest:

Residential Real Estate Market Report - The residential real estate market value is expected to register a CAGR of more than 6.07% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

- The residential real estate market value is expected to register a CAGR of more than 6.07% during the forecast period (2023-2028). Indonesia Commercial Real Estate Market Report - The Indonesian commercial real estate market size is estimated at USD 19.59 billion in 2023. It is expected to reach USD 28 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 7.40% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

Key Highlights from the Indonesia Real Estate Market Report :

Increasing Sales of Residential Properties in Indonesia

The rapid development of the Indonesian real estate sector is driven by the urban systems of Jakarta, Surabaya, Bandung, Bekasi, and Medan, owing to their high industrial growth leading to the migration of the population to these cities.

Increased investments in infrastructure and connectivity between cities are attracting prospective buyers to invest in properties away from the city centers, as the areas have ample public transport.

Development of Jakarta as a Pivotal Rental Market

The Indonesian real estate market has been growing. However, houses and apartments are still affordable in this region. Jakarta has become an attractive market for buyers and investors because of the increasing disposable incomes and the migration of Indonesians to this area for better employment options.

The government's property relaxation norm approved by the Central Bank and the foreign ownership regulations are expected to increase the demand for residential properties from developers.

What are the Latest Developments in the Indonesia Real Estate Market?

In March 2022, property developer PT Itiland Development Tbk established a new commercial area in Graha Natura, Surabaya, East Java.

In January 2022, Lamudi, the Indonesian arm of Property Portal, acquired OLX Group's real estate business. After the acquisition, Lamudi controls the classified platforms that receive around 4.5 million visits and over 600,000 new property listings on a monthly basis.



Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Indonesia Real Estate Market Based on Property Type and Location:

By Property Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2019-2028) Residential Office Retail Hospitality Industrial





By Location (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2019-2028) Jakarta Bali Rest of Indonesia



In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the Indonesia Real Estate Market Report (2023-2028) .

Mordor Intelligence constantly tracks industry trends. Some relevant market reports from the analysts that might be of interest to you:

Singapore Real Estate Market Report - The Singaporean real estate market size is estimated at USD 43.71 billion in 2023. It is expected to reach USD 60.09 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 6.57% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

- The Singaporean real estate market size is estimated at USD 43.71 billion in 2023. It is expected to reach USD 60.09 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 6.57% during the forecast period (2023-2028). India Residential Real Estate Market Report - The Indian residential real estate market size is estimated at USD 182.14 billion in 2023. It is expected to reach USD 550.83 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 24.77% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

- The Indian residential real estate market size is estimated at USD 182.14 billion in 2023. It is expected to reach USD 550.83 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 24.77% during the forecast period (2023-2028). Malaysia Real Estate Market Report - The Malaysian real estate market size is estimated at USD 34.47 billion in 2023. It is expected to reach USD 47.53 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 6.64% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

About Mordor Intelligence:

Mordor Intelligence is a market intelligence and advisory firm. At Mordor Intelligence, we believe in predicting butterfly effects that have the potential to change or significantly impact market dynamics.

Our market research reports are comprehensive and provide exclusive data, facts and figures, trends, and the competitive landscape of the industry.

Attachment