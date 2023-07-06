Global Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Market Revenues to Reach USD 758.17 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled “ Courier Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Report (2023-2028) ,” the market is estimated at USD 457.38 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 10.64% during the forecast period.



Strong domestic e-commerce sales are driving expansion in the CEP industry. In most regions, domestic markets are growing more quickly than international markets. However, the gap is reducing substantially in some regions. In developing countries, the CEP market has shown impressive growth in developing countries, owing to growth in international trade, rising internet and smartphone penetration boosting e-commerce sales, growing middle-class population, disposable incomes, and improved living standards.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 457.38 billion Market Size (2028) USD 758.17 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 10.64% Largest Market Asia-Pacific Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Study Period 2018-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers The promising trends of omnichannel retailing in certain countries. Boosting trade activities driven by economic growth.

































Who are the Top Companies in the Global Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Market?

The global courier, express, and parcel (CEP) industry is highly competitive and fragmented. The market is dominated by major players such as FedEx, UPS, and DHL.

The significant players holding the CEP market are:

Deutsche Post DHL Group

United Parcel Service Inc.

FedEx Corporation

SF Express (Group) Co. Ltd

Poste Italiane SpA

La Poste SA (GeoPost SA/DPD Group)

Royal Mail PLC (GLS/Parcelforce)

Yamato Holdings Co. Ltd

Qantas Courier Limited

SG Holdings Co. Ltd

PostNL NV

Aramex PJSC

Singapore Post Ltd

Pos Malaysia Berhad

Copa Airlines

Other Reports That Might Be of Your Interest:

Global 3PL Market Report - The third-party logistics (3PL) market size is estimated at USD 1,216.07 billion in 2023. It is expected to reach USD 1,587.48 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 5.48% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

- The third-party logistics (3PL) market size is estimated at USD 1,216.07 billion in 2023. It is expected to reach USD 1,587.48 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 5.48% during the forecast period (2023-2028). Nigerian Freight and Logistics Market Report - The Nigerian freight and logistics market is projected to register a CAGR of 6.11%

Key Highlights from the Global Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Market Report :

E-commerce and Omnichannel Retail Boosting the Market

Strengthening internet penetration and using electronic devices to access e-commerce portals is helping the market grow. E-commerce allows organizations to control business without maintaining a physical presence, consequently minimizing infrastructure, communication, and overhead costs.

Mexico and India were in the top five countries worldwide concerning the e-commerce market. North America is also a leading region in business-to-consumer (B2C) e-commerce sales, accounting for around one-third of digital purchases worldwide.

Cross-border E-commerce Stimulates the Global CEP Market

The development of cross-border trade channels, especially in growing economies, is enhancing the adoption of international trade and B2C shipments.

Technological advancements, such as the utilization of digital technologies with crowd-sourced delivery models, are also establishing an optimistic outlook for the market.

What are the Latest Developments in the Global Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Market?

In November 2022, the real estate experts of DHL Supply Chain established a carbon-neutral real estate portfolio of 400,000 square meters to support customers’ requirements across six European Tier-1 markets.

In June 2022, FedEx Corp. announced receiving its first 150 electric delivery vehicles from BrightDrop, the technology startup from General Motors (GM), decarbonizing every delivery.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Global Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Market Based on Business, Destination, End User, and Geography:

By Business B2B (Business-to-Business) B2C (Business-to-Consumer) C2C (Consumer-to-Consumer)

By Destination Domestic International

By End User Services (BFSI (banking, financial services, and insurance) and others) Wholesale and Retail Trade (E-commerce) Manufacturing, Construction, and Utilities Primary Industries (Agriculture and Other Natural Resources)

By Geography North America United States Canada Mexico Europe Germany France United Kingdom Netherlands Italy Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China Japan Australia India Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific Rest of the World



In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the Courier Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Report (2023-2028) .

Mordor Intelligence constantly tracks industry trends. Some relevant market reports from the analysts that might be of interest to you:

North America Automotive Logistics Market Report - The North American automotive logistics market size is expected to grow from USD 77.24 billion in 2023 to USD 101.84 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.68% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

- The North American automotive logistics market size is expected to grow from USD 77.24 billion in 2023 to USD 101.84 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.68% during the forecast period (2023-2028). Saudi Arabia Chain Logistics Market Report – The Saudi Arabian cold chain logistics market size is expected to grow from USD 1.36 billion in 2023 to USD 2.33 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 11.39% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

– The Saudi Arabian cold chain logistics market size is expected to grow from USD 1.36 billion in 2023 to USD 2.33 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 11.39% during the forecast period (2023-2028). Morocco Freight and Logistics Market Report - The Moroccan freight and logistics market size is expected to grow from USD 21.29 billion in 2023 to USD 28.63 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.11% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

About Mordor Intelligence:

Mordor Intelligence is a market intelligence and advisory firm. At Mordor Intelligence, we believe in predicting butterfly effects that have the potential to change or significantly impact market dynamics.

Our market research reports are comprehensive and provide exclusive data, facts and figures, trends, and the industry’s competitive landscape.

Attachment