Natural Language Processing Market Revenues to Reach USD 75.01 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

The global natural language processing market has witnessed substantial growth over the past few years due to the increased digitization of data, affordable, scalable, and computational power, and the unification of NLP with deep learning (DL) and machine learning (ML). The increasing use of NLP in healthcare and call centers, along with the rising demand for advanced text analytics and growing machine-to-machine technology, are the primary factors responsible for the market’s growth.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 25.62 billion Market Size (2028) USD 75.01 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 23.97% Study Period 2018-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market North America Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers The merger of NLP with deep learning (DL) and machine learning (ML). Increasing use of NLP in healthcare and call centers.

Who are the Top Companies in the Natural Language Processing Market?

The NLP industry is highly competitive and comprises several major players trying to gain larger shares. Important market strategies include introducing new innovative solutions and deals and mergers. This helps increase their market shares and profitability.

The significant players in the global natural language processing market are:

NVIDIA Corporation

Intel Corporation

Baidu Inc.

Qualcomm Incorporated

Texas Instrument

Google Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

SAS Institute Inc.

Verint System Inc.

Adobe Inc.

Key Highlights from the Natural Language Processing Market Report :

Large Organizations Expected to Register Significant Growth

Large organizations are the foremost drivers and investors in the NLP market. With these organizations increasingly adopting deep learning for various applications, the adoption of NLP is expected to increase.

Many sizable end-user organizations from various industries utilize these technologies to improve their internal and external operations. Since the ROI of the technology is often only in the monetary form, most small-scale organizations find it risky to invest.

North America to Witness the Highest Market Growth

US online shoppers prefer using Google Assistant over other platforms. Smart speakers are also gaining popularity in the country, which, in turn, is expected to compel companies to invest in NPL technology.

NLP enhances the customer experience programs and provides various added benefits. This leads to an increasing consumer base, positively impacting the market’s growth in the country.

What are the Latest Developments in the Natural Language Processing Market?

In October 2022, IBM extended its embeddable AI software portfolio by unveiling several new libraries aimed at helping IBM Ecosystem partners, customers, and developers build and sell their AI-powered products effortlessly, rapidly, and cost-effectively.

In June 2022, Apple announced plans to provide an open-source reference PyTorch version of the Transformer architecture accessible. This would enable developers to install Transformer models on Apple devices easily.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Natural Language Processing Market Based on Deployment, Organization Size, Type, Processing Type, End User, and Geography:

By Deployment On-premise Cloud

By Organization Size Large Organizations Small and Medium Organizations

By Type Hardware Software Services

By Processing Type Text Speech/Voice Image

By End-user Industry Education BFSI Healthcare IT and Telecom Retail Manufacturing Media and Entertainment Other End-User Industries

By Geography North America Europe Asia-Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



