Machine Tools Market Revenues to Reach USD 116.19 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled “ Machine Tools Market Report (2023-2028) ,” the market is estimated at USD 100.63 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 2.92% during the forecast period.

The growth in the global motion control market has prompted a substantial demand for motion control products, mostly in the electronics assembly, robotics, semiconductor, machine tool, and renewable energy industries. In spite of being overshadowed by the impact of COVID-19, the dominance of e-mobility remains an essential point of focus for machine tool producers and other traditional automotive part suppliers.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 100.63 billion Market Size (2028) USD 116.19 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 2.92% Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market Asia Study Period 2018-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Progressive focus on developing and producing electric vehicles. Expansion of the global motion control market.

Who are the Top Companies in the Machine Tools Market?

The global machine tools market is comparatively fragmented and is mixed with global and local players. Small and medium-sized local competitors also compete in the market with mergers and acquisitions.

The significant players holding the most market share of the machine tools market are:

Trumpf Group

Shenyang Machine Tool Group

Amada Co. Ltd

Dalian Machine Tool Group

Komatsu Ltd

Dmg Mori Seiki Co. Ltd

Schuler AG

Jtekt Corporation

Okuma Corporation

Mag

Makino Milling Machine Co. Ltd

Key Highlights from the Machine Tools Market Report :

CNC Machine Tools Expected to Lead the Market

The expanding demand for automated manufacturing has led to the increasing usage of CNC (Computer Numerical Control) machines. With the establishment of manufacturing facilities in Asia-Pacific, the utilization of computer numerical controls has spurred.

To focus on competent manufacturing techniques in order to try and gain a competitive advantage, manufacturers are redesigning their facilities with CNC machines. Integration of 3D printing with CNC machines is another common but crucial addition to some new production units.

Progression of the Automotive Industry Boosting the Market

By opening doors for electric and driverless vehicles, India is projected to be an international leader in shared transportation. Electric vehicles are becoming more popular day by day. Consequently, the electric car industry is projected to generate five crore employment by 2030.

Similarly, the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA) had earlier urged policymakers to create a favorable environment for market recovery and transition to zero-emission vehicles.

What are the Latest Developments in the Machine Tools Market?

In March 2023, Phillips Machine Tools announced its strategic partnership with JFY International to stretch its solution portfolio. JFY International is a full-service provider of sheet metal processing solutions. It offers CNC bending, punching, shearing, 2D laser cutting machines, and automation.

In December 2022, EIT Manufacturing and AMT (Advanced Machine Tools) collaborated to foster digital transformation and innovation in the metal industry. With this collaboration, EIT Manufacturing and AMT provided access to European industrial manufacturing specialists to a world of opportunities.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Machine Tools Market Based on Type, End User, and Geography:

By Type Milling Machines Drilling Machines Turning Machines Grinding Machines Electrical Discharge Machines Others

By End User Automotive Fabrication and Industrial Machinery Manufacturing Marine and Aerospace & Defense Precision Engineering Other End Users

By Geography Asia-Pacific North America Europe Middle East & Africa Latin America



In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the Machine Tools Market Report (2023-2028) .

