Greens Powder Market to Reach $477Mn by 2030 at 7.9% CAGR with Grass Sources Segment Driving Growth During 2023–2030 | The Insight Partners

Pune, India, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on “ Greens Powder Market Size Report, Share, Revenue, Growth Strategy, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2030 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type, Distribution Channel and Geography”, the global greens powder market size is expected to grow from US$ 279.32 million in 2023 to US$ 477.04 million by 2030; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2023 to 2030.





Greens Powder Market Report Scope, Segmentations, Regional & Country Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 279.32 million in 2023 Market Size Value by US$ 477.04 million by 2030 Growth rate CAGR of 7.9% from 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year 2023 No. of Pages 141 No. of Tables 58 No. of Charts & Figures 70 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Product Type, and Distribution Channel Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Companies Covered Athletic Greens (USA) Inc, Garden of Life LLC, MacroLife Naturals Inc, Naturo Sciences LLC, Martin & Pleasance Wholesale Pty Ltd, New England Greens LLC, Ceautamed Worldwide LLC, Sequel Natural LLC, Nested Naturals Inc, and Iovate Health Sciences International Inc





North America held the largest share of the greens powder market in 2022. The market growth in the region is attributed to rising awareness regarding healthy lifestyle among consumers. Green powders are created by drying and grinding nutrient-dense superfoods into finely ground powders, offering a convenient option for incorporating them into one's diet as dietary or health supplements. At the same time, digestive diseases continue to rise among the North American population due to hectic lifestyles. In terms of suffering and discomfort, digestive diseases pose a significant health challenge in North American countries. A report by the GI Alliance, released on January 23, 2021, revealed that chronic digestive diseases affect a staggering 20 million individuals across North America. Increasing prevalence of digestive diseases has surged the adoption of greens powder as it helps increase energy levels, reduce inflammation, and improve digestion. Thus, such health benefits coupled with rising consumer awareness regarding health benefits bolster the greens powder market growth in the region.





Global Greens Powder Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Athletic Greens (USA) Inc, Garden of Life LLC, MacroLife Naturals Inc, Naturo Sciences LLC, Martin & Pleasance Wholesale Pty Ltd, New England Greens LLC, Ceautamed Worldwide LLC, Sequel Natural LLC, Nested Naturals Inc, and Iovate Health Sciences International Inc are a few of the key players operating in the greens powder market. These companies have a widespread presence across the world, which allows them to serve a large number of customers.

In April 2020, Athletic Greens partnered with OceanX to enhance its distribution network. OceanX is a premier direct-to-consumer fulfillment and e-commerce platform. The company will be fulfilling and shipping orders for the health and wellness company Athletic Greens. Such strategic developments by key market players are expected to propel the greens powder market growth in the coming years.





Increasing Preventive Healthcare Expenditure Drives Greens Powder Market Growth:

The term preventive healthcare refers to measures taken to prevent diseases and infections. In the recent years, health awareness among people has increased significantly. Due to busy lifestyle and hectic work schedules, people cannot concentrate on their health, fitness, and regular diet. This has led to an increase in prevalence of various diseases such as obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure, skin problems, and digestive issues. Therefore, people increasingly focus on preventive health and prefer dietary supplements that provide enhanced nutritional benefits. Greens powder is a powdered dietary supplement made with a nutritious combination of dried or blended plants and then formed into a powder. The greens powder delivers the benefits of leafy green vegetables and other ingredients that contain health-boosting vitamins and minerals. The rising aging population and increasing awareness for preventive healthcare drive the demand for health preventive products, including greens powder.





Global Greens Powder Market: Segmental Overview

Based on product type, The greens powder market is categorized into fermented greens, marine sources, grass sources, and others. Among these segments, the others category emerged as the dominant market segment in 2022. However, it is anticipated that the fermented greens segment will exhibit the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. The fermented greens powder is a powdered dietary supplement harnessing the power of natural fermentation to convey a broad spectrum of vastly bioavailable proteins and nutrients in a single, convenient way. The fermented greens powder contains fermented grasses, fruits, vegetables, and micronized medicinal mushrooms to support an active, healthy, and sustainable lifestyle. Fermented greens powder is a good source of vitamins A, C, and K, containing minerals such as copper, iron, and potassium.

Based on distribution channel, the greens powder market is bifurcated into online sales and offline sales. The offline sales segment held a larger market share in 2022, and the online sales segment is expected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The offline sales include the sales of greens powders through various brick and mortar sales channels, including supermarkets, hypermarkets, and specialty stores such as pharmacies, independent retailers, convenience stores, and others. Supermarkets and hypermarkets are self-help shops giving a wide variety of greens powder options available for sale. Product types from different brands are available at reasonable prices in these stores, allowing shoppers to find the right product quickly.





Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Greens Powder Market:

The COVID-19 pandemic affected economies and industries in several countries across the globe. Lockdowns, travel restrictions, and business shutdowns in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), South & Central America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA) hampered the growth of several industries, including food & beverages and pharmaceutical & nutraceutical industries. The shutdown of manufacturing units disturbed global supply chains, manufacturing activities, delivery schedules, and essential and nonessential product sales. Various companies witnessed delays in product deliveries and a slump in sales of their products in 2020. Moreover, the bans imposed by governments of various countries in Europe, Asia Pacific, and North America on international travel compelled companies to discontinue their collaboration and partnership plans temporarily. All these factors hampered various industries in 2020 and early 2021, thereby restraining the growth of various markets, including the greens powder market.





Before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the growth of the greens powder market was primarily driven by the increased consumption of functional food and beverage products, as well as dietary supplements. Additionally, the market experienced high demand for protein-rich products, which further contributed to its growth. However, manufacturers faced unprecedented challenges after the outbreak in 2020. The manufacturers of greens powder faced significant challenges due to supply chain constraints caused by nationwide lockdowns, trade bans, and travel restrictions. The supply chain disruptions created a shortage of raw materials, which affected the production and distribution of various products, leading to increased prices.









