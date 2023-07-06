Alt Pro Expo Coming to Dallas Next Week

DALLAS, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CannabisNewsWire (“CNW”) — Following a series of successful events in both North and South America, the Alternative Products Expo (“Alt Pro Expo”), a production of ZJ Events, is coming to the vibrant city of Dallas, Texas. The Dallas Expo 2023 will be hosted at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in the heart of downtown from July 13-15, 2023.



As the center of retail distribution in the American southwest, Dallas is well on its way to becoming one of the largest hubs in the alternative products industry, which is now generating annual revenues of $25 billion in the vaping, hemp and smoke shop segments alone.

The city has a strong and growing foundation of cannabis consumption. Moreover, the state has recently legalized hemp production and is putting supportive policy frameworks in place.

Alt Pro Expo is the ultimate event for the counterculture industry, featuring hundreds of top manufacturers, buyers, suppliers, innovators, vendors, researchers, budding entrepreneurs and seasoned industry professionals.

The expo has become known as a revolutionary business-networking festival that features an incredible portfolio of innovative products, including vape and hemp products, CBD, disposables, kratom, mushrooms, functional beverages, dietary supplements, nootropics, nicotine replacement, energy enhancers, mood changers and a host of other accessories.

With a state-of-the-art exhibition space, the expo is offering attendees opportunities to network with the nation's largest manufacturers and nearly 200 leading brands, while exploring cutting-edge product innovation, dipping into exclusive deals and learning about the latest industry regulations.

Designed to encourage a friendly atmosphere and enlightening conversations, the space enables attendees to cultivate lasting relationships while exhibitors have access to the perfect platform to increase brand’s visibility, disrupt traditional markets and make a greater market impact.

Top executives and company representatives from marquee names such as fume by QRJOY, Charlotte’s Web, 3CHI, Calikulture, Futurola and Kush Kolectiv, among others, will be available throughout the three days to share their knowledge and answer questions.

"The Alternative Products Expo is the leading platform for showcasing the very best of the counterculture industry. We provide a wholesome and exciting atmosphere, optimized for both business efficiency and meaningful conversations, where attendees can explore hundreds of innovative products and services. We are privileged to be coming to Dallas, a market that has been gaining incredible traction. This is a truly wonderful opportunity for well-established industry professionals, avid customers, passionate community members and curious culture watchers to learn about the sector and create invaluable networks along the way," said Sebastian Carmona, director of partnerships.

At this one-of-a-kind event, attendees will gain access to highly exciting, much-awaited and greatly appreciated show specials and associated discounts from exhibitors such as Experience CBD| Kratom Pharmacy, Shenzhen Dehaichun Technology Co., Ltd., Holi Hemp, Smokezilla, Kr8om and King Volcano.

Secure your tickets at https://altproexpo.com/tickets/

To become an exhibitor or sponsor the expo, view further details at https://altproexpo.com/become-an-exhibitor/

About Alternative Products Expo



Alternative Products Expo, formerly USA CBD Expo, is a production of ZJ Events. Our founders were once exhibitors who, after attending countless trade show events, saw an opportunity to build upon their experience and create an event that combined the best they had seen, with their own notion of what was missing in these business gatherings. By bringing the alternative community together, we seek to provide industry professionals from all corners of the market with an immersive and unique opportunity for networking and business expansion.

For more information, please visit https://altproexpo.com/

