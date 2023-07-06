YieldMax™ Announces Monthly Distributions on TSLY, OARK, APLY and NVDY ETFs

CHICAGO and MILWAUKEE and NEW YORK, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YieldMax™ today announced monthly distributions on the following YieldMax™ Option Income Strategy ETFs:



Current Distribution Information

ETF Ticker1 ETF Name Reference Asset Distribution per Share Distribution Rate2,3 Ex-Date Record Date Payment Date TSLY YieldMax™ TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF TSLA $1.0661 69.60% 7/7/2023 7/10/2023 7/17/2023 OARK YieldMax™ Innovation Option Income Strategy ETF ARKK $0.5548 39.01% 7/7/2023 7/10/2023 7/17/2023 APLY YieldMax™ AAPL Option Income Strategy ETF AAPL $0.6330 33.65% 7/7/2023 7/10/2023 7/17/2023 NVDY YieldMax™ NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF NVDA $0.9574 48.50% 7/7/2023 7/10/2023 7/17/2023

Distribution History

Payment Date TSLY Distribution per Share OARK Distribution per Share APLY Distribution per Share NVDY Distribution per Share 7/17/2023 $1.0661 $0.5548 $0.6330 $0.9574 6/15/2023 $0.8033 $0.5098 $0.2880 $0.7463 5/15/2023 $0.4402 $0.3651 $0.0000 - 4/17/2023 $0.8286 $0.5103 - - 3/16/2023 $0.9023 $0.7691 - - 2/16/2023 $0.9029 $1.0901 - - 1/12/2023 $0.9986 $0.7448 - -

1 All YieldMax™ ETFs have a gross expense ratio of 0.99%.

2 The Distribution Rate is the annual yield an investor would receive if the most recent distribution, which includes option income, remained the same going forward. The Distribution Rate is calculated by multiplying an ETF’s Distribution per Share by twelve (12), and dividing the resulting amount by the ETF’s most recent NAV. The Distribution Rate represents a single distribution from the ETF and does not represent its total return. Distributions may also include a combination of ordinary dividends, capital gain, and return of investor capital, which may decrease an ETF’s NAV and trading price over time. As a result, an investor may suffer significant losses to their investment. These Distribution Rates may be caused by unusually favorable market conditions and may not be sustainable. Such conditions may not continue to exist and there should be no expectation that this performance may be repeated in the future.

3 The 30-Day SEC Yield for TSLY is 3.56%, the 30-Day SEC Yield for OARK is 3.63%, the 30-Day SEC Yield for APLY is 2.80% and the 30-Day SEC Yield for NVDY is 3.01%. The 30-Day SEC Yield represents net investment income, which excludes option income, earned by such ETF over the 30-Day period ended June 30th, 2023, expressed as an annual percentage rate based on such ETF’s share price at the end of the 30-Day period.

For TSLY prospectus, click here. For TSLY standardized performance, click here. For OARK prospectus, click here. For OARK standardized performance, click here. For APLY prospectus, click here. For APLY standardized performance, click here. For NVDY prospectus, click here. For NVDY standardized performance, click here.

The performance data quoted above represents past performance. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that an investor’s shares, when sold or redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost and current performance may be lower or higher than the performance quoted above. Performance current to the most recent month-end can be obtained by calling (833) 378-0717.

Investing involves risk. Loss of principal is possible.

Distributions are not guaranteed. The Distribution Rate and 30-Day SEC Yield are not indicative of future distributions, if any, on the ETFs. In particular, future distributions on any ETF may differ significantly from its Distribution Rate or 30-Day SEC Yield. You are not guaranteed a distribution under the ETFs. Distributions for the ETFs (if any) are variable and may vary significantly from month to month and may be zero. Accordingly, the Distribution Rate and 30-Day SEC Yield will change over time, and such change may be significant.

The ETFs are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC. Foreside is not affiliated with YieldMax™.

Before investing you should carefully consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. This and other information are in the prospectus. Please read the prospectuses carefully before you invest.

The Fund does not invest directly in TSLA.

Investing in the fund involves a high degree of risk.

Single Issuer Risk. Issuer-specific attributes may cause an investment in the Fund to be more volatile than a traditional pooled investment which diversifies risk or the market generally. The value of the Fund, which focuses on an individual security (TSLA), may be more volatile than a traditional pooled investment or the market as a whole and may perform differently from the value of a traditional pooled investment or the market as a whole.

THE FUND, TRUST, ADVISER, AND SUB-ADVISER ARE NOT AFFILIATED WITH TESLA, INC.

Due to the Fund’s investment strategy, the Fund’s investment exposure is concentrated in the same industry as that assigned to TSLA. As of the date of the Prospectus, TSLA is assigned to the auto manufacturing industry. As with any investment, there is a risk that you could lose all or a portion of your investment in the Fund. Some or all of these risks may adversely affect the Fund’s net asset value (“NAV”) per share, trading price, yield, total return, and/or ability to meet its objective.

Indirect Investment in TSLA Risk. Tesla, Inc. is not affiliated with the Trust, the Fund, the Adviser, the Sub-Adviser, or their respective affiliates and is not involved with this offering in any way and has no obligation to consider your Shares in taking any corporate actions that might affect the value of Shares. Investors in the Fund will not have voting rights and will not be able to influence management of Tesla, Inc. but will be exposed to the performance of TSLA (the underlying stock). Investors in the Fund will not have rights to receive dividends or other distributions or any other rights with respect to the underlying stock but will be subject to declines in the performance of the underlying stock. TSLA Trading Risk. The trading price of TSLA may be highly volatile and could continue to be subject to wide fluctuations in response to various factors.

The Fund does not invest directly in AARK.

THE FUND, TRUST, ADVISER, AND SUB-ADVISER ARE NOT AFFILIATED WITH ARK ETF TRUST, ARKK, OR ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC.

Due to the Fund’s investment strategy, the Fund’s investment exposure is concentrated in the same industry as that assigned to ARKK. ARKK’s investment objective is long-term growth of capital. ARKK is an actively-managed ETF that invests under normal circumstances primarily (at least 65% of its assets) in domestic and foreign equity securities of companies that are relevant to the Fund’s investment theme of disruptive innovation. ARKK’s investment adviser defines “disruptive innovation” as the introduction of a technologically enabled new product or service that potentially changes the way the world works.

As with any investment, there is a risk that you could lose all or a portion of your investment in the Fund.

Some or all of these risks may adversely affect the Fund’s net asset value (“NAV”) per share, trading price, yield, total return, and/or ability to meet its objective.

Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and may trade at a discount or premium to NAV. Shares are not individually redeemable from the Fund and may only be acquired or redeemed from the fund in creation units. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

ARKK Risk. The Fund invests in options contracts that are based on the value of an ETF, specifically ARKK. This subjects the Fund to certain of the same risks as if it owned shares of ARKK, as well as the types of instruments in which ARKK invests, even though it does not. The value of ARKK will fluctuate over time based on fluctuations in the values of the securities held by ARKK, which may be affected by changes in general economic conditions, expectations for future growth and profits, interest rates and the supply and demand for those securities. Brokerage, tax and other expenses may negatively impact the performance of ARKK and, in turn, the value of the Fund’s shares. Since ARKK is an ETF, it is also subject to the same structural risks as the Fund, which is an ETF.

THE FUND, TRUST, ADVISER, AND SUB-ADVISER ARE NOT AFFILIATED WITH APPLE, INC.

Due to the Fund’s investment strategy, the Fund’s investment exposure is concentrated in the same industry as that assigned to APLY. As of the date of the Prospectus, APLY is assigned to the computer manufacturing industry. As with any investment, there is a risk that you could lose all or a portion of your investment in the Fund. Some or all of these risks may adversely affect the Fund’s net asset value (“NAV”) per share, trading price, yield, total return, and/or ability to meet its objective.

Indirect Investment in APLY Risk. Apple, Inc. is not affiliated with the Trust, the Fund, the Adviser, the Sub-Adviser, or their respective affiliates and is not involved with this offering in any way and has no obligation to consider your Shares in taking any corporate actions that might affect the value of Shares. Investors in the Fund will not have voting rights and will not be able to influence management of Apple, Inc. but will be exposed to the performance of AAPL (the underlying stock). Investors in the Fund will not have rights to receive dividends or other distributions or any other rights with respect to the underlying stock but will be subject to declines in the performance of the underlying stock. AAPL Trading Risk. The trading price of TSLA may be highly volatile and could continue to be subject to wide fluctuations in response to various factors.

THE FUND, TRUST, ADVISER, AND SUB-ADVISER ARE NOT AFFILIATED WITH NVDIA, INC.

Due to the Fund’s investment strategy, the Fund’s investment exposure is concentrated in the same industry as that assigned to NVDY. As of the date of the Prospectus, NVDY is assigned to the semiconductors industry. As with any investment, there is a risk that you could lose all or a portion of your investment in the Fund. Some or all of these risks may adversely affect the Fund’s net asset value (“NAV”) per share, trading price, yield, total return, and/or ability to meet its objective.

Indirect Investment in NVDY Risk. Nvidia, Inc. is not affiliated with the Trust, the Fund, the Adviser, the Sub-Adviser, or their respective affiliates and is not involved with this offering in any way and has no obligation to consider your Shares in taking any corporate actions that might affect the value of Shares. Investors in the Fund will not have voting rights and will not be able to influence management of Nvidia, Inc. but will be exposed to the performance of NVDA (the underlying stock). Investors in the Fund will not have rights to receive dividends or other distributions or any other rights with respect to the underlying stock but will be subject to declines in the performance of the underlying stock. NVDA Trading Risk. The trading price of NVDA may be highly volatile and could continue to be subject to wide fluctuations in response to various factors.

