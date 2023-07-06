The global fuel cell generator market is estimated to grow from 0.4 billion in 2023 to USD 2.1 billion by 2030; it is expected to record a CAGR of 25.4%

New York, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Fuel Cell Generator Market by End, Fuel Type, Region - Global Forecast to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06310405/?utm_source=GNW

during the forecast period. increasing number data centers and reliable energy for emergency response will drives the fuel cell generator market in the forecasted period.

Hydrogen: The largest segment of the fuel cell generator market, by fuel type “

Based on fuel type, the fuel cell generator market has been split into three types: hydrogen, ammonia, and methanol.Compared to other fuel cell technologies, hydrogen fuel cells have quick refueling times, enabling speedy deployment for vehicles and other uses.



Additionally, hydrogen fuel cells have a high-power density, which allows them to supply a lot of power in a tiny, light design.



Small size (up to 200 kW) segment is expected to emerge as the largest segment based on size

By size, the fuel cell generator market has been segmented into small scale (up to 200 kW) and large scale (above 200 kW).Recent advancements in fuel cell technology, such as improved efficiency, durability, and cost reduction, have made small-scale fuel cell generators more viable and attractive.



These technological developments have increased the overall performance and reliability of fuel cell systems, making them a practical and competitive option for small-scale power generation applications.



By end user, the marine segment is expected to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period.

Based on end user, the fuel cell generator market is segmented into marine, aquaculture, construction, agriculture, data centers, and emergency response generators.Fuel cell generators can be used as auxiliary power units on ships and boats.



They provide a reliable and efficient source of electricity for various onboard systems, including lighting, navigation, communication equipment, refrigeration, and other electrical loads. Fuel cells offer quiet operation, reduced vibrations, and improved energy efficiency compared to traditional diesel generators, enhancing the overall onboard experience.



Europe is expected to be the fastest growing region in the fuel cell generator market

Europe is expected to be the fastest growing region for the fuel cell generator market during the forecast period.The region has been at the forefront of sustainability initiatives, with strong commitments to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and transitioning to clean energy sources.



Fuel cell generators, offering low-emission and zero-pollution power generation, align perfectly with these environmental goals.Additionally, Europe has established a favorable policy and regulatory framework to promote the development and deployment of fuel cell technology.



Supportive measures such as financial incentives, grants, and research funding have spurred innovation and investments in the fuel cell sector. Furthermore, Europe has developed a robust hydrogen infrastructure, enabling the efficient production, storage, and distribution of hydrogen as a fuel for fuel cell generators.



Breakdown of Primaries:

In-depth interviews have been conducted with various key industry participants, subject-matter experts, C-level executives of key market players, and industry consultants, among other experts, to obtain and verify critical qualitative and quantitative information, as well as to assess future market prospects. The distribution of primary interviews is as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1- 65%, Tier 2- 24%, and Tier 3- 11%

• By Designation: C-Level- 30%, Director Levels- 25%, and Others- 45%

• By Region: Asia Pacific- 53%, North America- 27%, Europe- 20%,



Note: Others include product engineers, product specialists, and engineering leads.

Note: The tiers of the companies are defined on the basis of their total revenues as of 2021. Tier 1: > USD 1 billion, Tier 2: From USD 500 million to USD 1 billion, and Tier 3: < USD 500 million



The fuel cell generator market is dominated by a few major players that have a wide regional presence. The leading players in the fuel cell generator market are Bloom Energy (US), Doosan Fuel Cell Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Ballard Power Systems (Canada), ABB (Switzerland), and Loop Energy Inc. (Canada).



Research Coverage:

The report defines, describes, and forecasts the global fuel cell generator market, by type, end user, size, fuel type, and region.It also offers a detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market.



The report provides a comprehensive review of the major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.It also covers various important aspects of the market.



These include an analysis of the competitive landscape, market dynamics, market estimates, in terms of value, and future trends in the fuel cell generator market.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

• The fuel cell generator market has experienced significant development and growth in recent years. The increasing demand for portable power solutions, driven by factors such as outdoor recreational activities, emergency preparedness, and the need for reliable off-grid power, has propelled the market forward. Key market players have been actively engaged in product development, introducing innovative features such as higher power capacities, improved portability, faster charging, integration with renewable energy sources, advanced control systems, connectivity options, and enhanced safety features. Additionally, the market has witnessed the expansion of product offerings with varying size, catering to different end-use requirements.

• Product Development/ Innovation: Manufacturers in the fuel cell generators market actively engage in product development and innovation to enhance the capabilities of their offerings. They focus on increasing power capacity through advancements in battery technology, improving portability by reducing weight and refining the form factor, and enabling faster charging through enhanced charging efficiency. Integration of renewable energy sources, such as solar panels, is a key area of innovation, along with the development of advanced control and monitoring systems for better user control and visibility.

• Market Development: The fuel cell generator market offers substantial growth opportunities driven by several factors. Primarily, the increasing global focus on sustainability and the transition towards cleaner energy sources have created a favorable environment for fuel cell technology. Fuel cell generators offer low-emission and zero-pollution power generation, aligning with environmental goals and regulations. Secondly, advancements in fuel cell technology, such as improved efficiency, durability, and cost-effectiveness, have enhanced their performance and made them more attractive for various applications. These technological developments have expanded the market potential for fuel cell generators in sectors such as transportation, residential, commercial, and industrial. Additionally, government support through incentives, policies, and funding programs further accelerates the adoption of fuel cell generators.

• Market Diversification: Doosan Fuel Cell and the government of South Australia have entered into an agreement that encompasses several key areas of collaboration. The agreement involves the exchange of equipment and expertise to facilitate the production of environmentally friendly hydrogen and its derivatives.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings of leading players like Bloom Energy (US), Doosan Fuel Cell Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Ballard Power Systems (Canada), ABB (Switzerland), and Loop Energy Inc. (Canada) among others in the fuel cell generator market.

