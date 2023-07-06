The global Isostatic pressing market is expected to grow from USD 8.1 billion in 2023 to USD 11.7 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 7.6%

New York, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Isostatic Pressing Market by Offering, Type, HIP Capacity, CIP Process, Industry and Geography - Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05598593/?utm_source=GNW





Services segment accounted for the largest share of Isostatic pressing market in 2022

The services of isostatic pressing are experiencing robust growth in the market.This growth can be attributed to several factors, including the escalating demand for reliable and high-quality components across the aerospace, automotive, medical, and energy industries.



Additionally, the market is driven by the increasing need for lightweight and durable materials, manufacturing technology advancements, and new materials and alloys. These combined factors are expected to sustain the growth of isostatic pressing services in the foreseeable future.



Cold isostatic dry bag pressing to grow at the highest rate in cold Isostatic pressing market in 2022

The market growth of cold isostatic dry bag pressing is promising, driven by the increasing demand for high-performance components in the aerospace, automotive, energy, and medical industries.Additionally, the need for cost-effective and efficient manufacturing processes supports its adoption.



With advantages like uniform pressure distribution, reduced material waste, and versatility in material processing, cold isostatic dry bag pressing is anticipated to grow as industries seek innovative manufacturing solutions to meet the demand for high-quality components.



The Medical industry segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Isostatic pressing is widely applied in the medical industry to manufacture precise and durable components such as implants, surgical instruments, and medical devices.This technique ensures consistent material density, reduces porosity, and enables the production of complex shapes.



With the growing demand for advanced medical products and materials, isostatic pressing remains crucial for achieving high-quality and reliable medical solutions.



North America to account for the largest market size in 2022

Isostatic pressing is witnessing significant growth in the North American region.The isostatic pressing market in North America is propelled by a thriving manufacturing industry spanning diverse sectors such as aerospace, automotive, energy, and medical devices.



The requirement for intricate and premium-quality components in these industries fuels the demand for isostatic pressing systems and services.The region’s solid manufacturing foundation is pivotal in fostering the expansion of the isostatic pressing market.



Moreover, North America has stringent regulations and standards for the manufacturing industries. The Isostatic pressing ensures consistency, reliability, and adherence to these regulations, making it a preferred choice for manufacturers in the region.



The break-up of the profiles of primary participants:

• By Company Type – Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 30%, and Tier 3 – 35%

• By Designation – C-level Executives – 45%, Directors – 30%, and Others – 20%

• By Region – North America - 35%, Asia Pacific – 30%, Europe – 25%, RoW- 10%



The major players in the market are Kobe Steel, Ltd. (Japan), Bodycote (UK), Kennametal, Inc. (US), Nikkiso., Ltd. (Japan), and DORST Technologies GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)



Research Coverage:

The Isostatic pressing market has been segmented into an offering, process type, capacity, industry, and region.The Isostatic pressing market was studied for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW).



The report describes the major drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities of the Isostatic pressing market and forecasts the same till 2028. Apart from these, the report also consists of leadership mapping and analysis of all the companies included in the Isostatic pressing ecosystem.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall isostatic pressing market and the subsegments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the market pulse and provides information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

• Analysis of key drivers (Growing Demand For Materials With High Intensity And Low Porosity In 3D Printing, Increasing Focus On Development 0f Low-Cost Products And Reducing Manufacturing Cycle Time, Growing Emphasis On Combination Of Hot Isostatic Pressing (HIP) With Other Heat Treatment Processes), restraints (Requirement of high initial investments) opportunities (Increasing investments by players from aerospace & defense industry in installation of HIP units, Growing demand for low-cost titanium and its alloys in automotive industry), challenges (Lack of skilled workforce to operate isostatic pressing equipment, Limited size and shape capabilities of Isostatic Pressings ).

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on research & development activities and new product launches in the isostatic pressing market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyses the isostatic pressing market across varied regions

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the isostatic pressing market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and product offerings of leading players like Kobe Steel, Ltd. (Japan), Bodycote (UK), Kennametal, Inc. (US), Nikkiso., Ltd. (Japan), DORST Technologies GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), American Isostatic Presses, Inc (US), EPSI (US), Pressure Technology, Inc. (US), Shanxi Golden Kaiyuan Co., Ltd. (China) among others in the isostatic pressing market.

