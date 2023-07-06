Dairy Whiteners Market Size to Hit US $ 20.43 Billion by the end of 2033: Fact.MR Analysis

Rockville, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, the global dairy whiteners market is expected to reach US$ 20.43 billion by the end of 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from its current value of US$ 11.30 billion in 2023.



Dairy whiteners are widely used as a substitute for liquid milk, milk powder, or cream in beverages like coffee, tea, chocolate, etc. Additionally, dairy whiteners have a number of benefits over regular milk, such as portability and convenience, which supports market expansion.

Key Driving Forces Accelerating the Market Growth

Consumers are increasingly opting for dairy whiteners as a substitute for fresh milk or cream in their beverages, such as coffee and tea. The convenience and long shelf life of dairy whiteners appeal to busy individuals seeking a quick and easy solution for their hot beverages.

The growing popularity of ready-to-drink coffee products, including canned and bottled coffee beverages, has boosted the demand for dairy whiteners. These products often require a creamer or whitener to enhance the taste and texture, driving the market growth.

The North American region has significant consumption of hot beverages like coffee and tea. Dairy whiteners are commonly used to add creaminess and flavor to these beverages. As the consumption of hot beverages continues to rise, so does the demand for dairy whiteners. Sales of dairy whiteners in the US are expected to witness a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period and are also predicted to reach US $ 5.76 Bn by the end of 2033.

The food service sector, including cafes, restaurants, and hotels, heavily relies on dairy whiteners to meet the demand for coffee and tea among their customers. The expansion of the food service industry, driven by factors such as changing lifestyles, rising disposable incomes, and the popularity of eating out, contributes to the growth of the dairy whiteners market.



Vital indicators shaping the Future of the Industry

Understanding evolving consumer preferences and staying abreast of trends in the dairy whiteners market is crucial. Factors such as the demand for organic or plant-based options, preferences for low-fat or low-sugar products, and interest in unique flavors or formulations will shape the future of the market.

The increasing emphasis on health and wellness will continue to impact the dairy whiteners market. Consumers are seeking healthier alternatives with natural ingredients, reduced fat content, and fewer additives. Manufacturers need to adapt to these preferences by offering products that cater to health-conscious consumers.

Sustainability has become a significant concern for consumers, and it will shape the future of the dairy whiteners market. Consumers are looking for eco-friendly packaging options, sustainable sourcing of ingredients, and companies that prioritize environmental responsibility. Implementing sustainable practices and communicating them effectively will be crucial for market success.



Challenges hindering the market growth

Dairy whiteners face competition from alternative products such as liquid creamers, non-dairy creamers, plant-based milk alternatives, and ready-to-drink coffee beverages. These alternatives offer a variety of flavors, formulations, and dietary options, which can divert consumer preferences and impact the market share of dairy whiteners.

Some consumers have concerns about the nutritional value and health implications of dairy whiteners. They may perceive these products as processed and containing additives or artificial ingredients. The negative perception surrounding dairy whiteners can impact consumer trust and hinder market growth.

How competition influences the market

The global daily whiteners market is characterized by consolidation due to the presence of a limited number of key players. Hence, competition fosters product differentiation and innovation in the dairy whiteners market. To gain a competitive edge, manufacturers continuously develop new flavors, formulations, packaging options, and value-added features.

Companies focus on key expansion adopted by leading dairy whitener manufacturers. Moreover, this also includes investment in new production facilities, increasing manufacturing facilities, and expanding distribution networks to reach a wider consumer base. For instance, Dairy Farmers of America, a farmer-owned cooperative, had paid US $ 425 Mn to acquire a sizeable stake in Dean Foods in 2020.



Key Segments of Dairy Whiteners Industry Research

By Product Type: Flavored Unflavored

By Packaging: Carton Packs Sachets Plastic Jars Jigger Pots Stick Packaging

By Sales Channel: Modern Grocery Traditional Retail Grocery Non-Grocery Retail

By Region: North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa





