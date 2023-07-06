Syncfusion Short-Listed in Two Categories at The SaaS Awards 2023

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syncfusion, Inc. , the enterprise technology provider of choice, today announced that it has been short-listed in the 2023 SaaS Awards program in two categories: highest customer satisfaction in a SaaS product for BoldSign , the company’s embeddable e-signature solution; and best SaaS product for customer services/CRM for BoldDesk , its customer support and help desk software.



“We are thrilled to have been short-listed in the SaaS Awards 2023 for BoldSign and BoldDesk,” said Daniel Jebaraj, CEO of Syncfusion. “These solutions were first developed for internal use, perfected by our own developers, and then shared with our customers. They also represent some of our most important values: excellent customer service, support, and satisfaction. Therefore, it’s incredibly validating for our teams to receive this recognition.”

Short-listed for the highest customer satisfaction in a SaaS product category, BoldSign was built upon the company’s two decades of experience developing powerful, easy-to-use APIs. BoldSign gives developers and users a turnkey solution to track, send, and sign contracts within their own applications or as an easy-to-use, standalone app.

BoldDesk allows organizations to automate, customize, and improve their customer support process. The software, short-listed for the best SaaS product for customer services/CRM category, enables users to create and track customer tickets, automate repetitive tasks, and improve customer satisfaction. BoldDesk was developed and perfected as an in-house customer service solution to allow the Syncfusion team to provide the excellent customer support for which it’s well known. The solution has a fluid, streamlined workflow and is highly customizable to suit the varying needs of different users within an organization.

“Year after year, we are thrilled by the intensity of the competition and innovation showcased in each entry,” said James Williams, head of operations at The SaaS Awards. “The organizations announced today as short-listees, including Syncfusion, embody the remarkable quality and level of innovation achieved this year. Our esteemed panel of judges is delighted to recognize such world-beating SaaS innovators.”

SaaS Awards finalists will be announced on August 16 with the final winners revealed on September 13. To view the full short list, please visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/2023-saas-awards-shortlist/. To learn more about the Syncfusion ecosystem of products, visit https://www.syncfusion.com/pages/syncfusion-ecosystem .

About Syncfusion, Inc.

Syncfusion is the enterprise technology partner of choice for software development and business intelligence, delivering an ecosystem of compatible developer control suites, embeddable BI platforms, and business software . Headquartered in Research Triangle Park, N.C., Syncfusion has established itself as a trusted partner worldwide for use in mission-critical applications through its service-oriented approach. Syncfusion’s Essential Studio suite has expanded from one data grid at its launch in 2001, to over 1,800 controls for web, mobile, and desktop development. After nearly two decades of helping developers build business software with Essential Studio, the company channeled this expertise into its own line of enterprise products: Bold BI and Bold Reports for embedded business intelligence, data analysis, and visualization; BoldSign, an embeddable e-signing solution; and most recently, BoldDesk, a customer support platform. Today, Syncfusion has more than 29,000 customers, including large financial institutions, Fortune 100 companies, and global IT consultancies, relying on Essential Studio and Bold products for their business success.

