Still Wine Market to Worth USD 664.03 Billion by 2030 | Skyquest Technology

Westford USA, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, the still wine market is experiencing significant growth, driven by many factors. One key driver is the growing recognition of the health benefits associated with moderate alcohol consumption. Research studies have shown that the average consumption of certain alcoholic beverages, such as red wine, may offer cardiovascular benefits and antioxidant properties.

The still wine market is witnessing substantial growth, primarily driven by the rising consumption of premium and high-quality still wines. Consumers are increasingly seeking superior still wines, appreciating their nuanced flavors, and recognizing the craftsmanship that goes into their production. This shift in consumer preferences has led to a surge in demand for premium still wines, driving market growth.

Market Size in 2022 USD 307.53 Billion 2030 Value Projection USD 664.03 Billion CAGR 10.1% Forecast Period 2023-2030

Distribution Channels Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Prominent Players in the Still Wine Market

E. & J. Gallo Winery

Constellation Brands

The Wine Group

Treasury Wine Estates

Accolade Wines

Castel Group

Pernod Ricard

Concha y Toro

Viña Concha y Toro

Kendall-Jackson Vineyard Estates

Bodegas Torres

Trinchero Family Estates

Jackson Family Wines

Bronco Wine Company

Sutter Home Winery

Ste. Michelle Wine Estates

Barefoot Cellars

Francis Ford Coppola Winery

Santa Margherita USA

Yellow Tail

Online Retailers Segment is Expected to Grow in the Market Due to the Rise of E-Commerce and Digital Platforms

One of the fastest-growing segments in the still wine market is online retailers. Consumers now have the convenience and ease of purchasing wine from the comfort of their homes with the rise of e-commerce and digital platforms. Online retailers have revolutionized the way people shop for wine, offering a wide range of options at their fingertips.

The markets in North America are experiencing remarkable growth in the still wine market, positioning themselves as one of the fastest-growing markets globally. This growth can be attributed to millennials' increasing interest and engagement in premiumization trends. Millennials are willing to explore and invest in higher-end still wines, contributing to the region's economic potential with a growing appreciation for quality and craftsmanship.

Supermarkets Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to their Convenience

Supermarkets hold the largest share of the global still wine market regarding distribution channels. They play a pivotal role in the industry, accounting for most still wine sales worldwide. Supermarkets are popular among consumers due to their convenience and the wide selection of wine brands and varietals they offer.

Regional markets in Europe have been a dominant force in the global still wine market. One of the key reasons for its dominance is the region's rich heritage and tradition surrounding wine consumption. Europe has a long-standing history of producing some of the finest wines in the world, and wine is deeply ingrained in the cultural fabric of many European countries.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the still wine market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in the Still Wine Market

In 2022, Australian Beer, a Coca-Cola Europacific Partners subsidiary, was purchased by Casella. The corporation wanted to broaden and improve its beer and cider offerings portfolio, so it made this transaction.

The Torre family recently found the most recent vintage of their Antologa Miguel wine collection. The trademark beverage embodies the vinery's dedication to sustainable practices and regenerative viticulture to address climate change.

