CLA Announces Advancements Across the Firm

Minneapolis, MN, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen LLP), the eighth largest accounting firm in the United States, announced that more than 800 CLA professionals were advanced to a new role. Twice a year, CLA advances high performing members of its team, further developing the leaders of the future. Other firm advancements take place in November.

“At CLA, we believe deeply in the idea of advancement. It is more than a promotion — our people are advancing in their careers, taking on more responsibility and having the chance to learn and grow with their peer group and mentors,” said Jen Leary, CEO of CLA. “This group of professionals have exceeded client expectations and guided real growth for CLA as a firm. I’m proud to share in their celebration today and look forward to their continued positive impact to our clients and communities we serve.”

CLA believes the best way to serve its clients and communities is to support its people in building careers that match their personal and professional aspirations. CLA offers its people the opportunity to make choices about their career path, including the industry they serve, the service capabilities they develop, their geography, and more.

“It is truly inspiring to watch these leaders advance in their careers because of the dedication and hard work they have put in to serve our clients,” said Cathy Clarke, chief culture officer, CLA. “With a constantly changing business climate, leaders have to be willing to adapt and change and bring their authentic selves to all they do. This year’s advancees are part of the next generation of leadership who will pioneer new ways of thinking through advances in AI, digital and professional services.”

Each year CLA makes compensation and advancement decisions through an inclusive and collaborative process. These decisions are made by coaches and leaders who take time to know and help our CLA family members live their inspired careers.

