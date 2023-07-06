The algae products market is projected to grow from USD 5.3 Billion in 2023 to USD 7.3 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.4%

New York, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Algae Products Market by Type, Form, Source, End Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05385681/?utm_source=GNW

These advancements have made it easier to cultivate and harvest algae on a commercial scale, reducing production costs and making algae products more economically viable.



The Lipids segment is projected to account for the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on type, the algal protein segment is projected to lead the algae products market during the forecast period.Lipids derived from algae have gained attention as a potential feedstock for biofuel production.



Algae can produce high amounts of lipids, particularly triglycerides, which can be converted into biofuels like biodiesel. The renewable and sustainable nature of algae-based lipids makes them an attractive option for the production of alternative and environmentally friendly fuels.



The Nutraceutical and dietary supplements Segment is expected to account for the Second largest market share in 2023

Based on the End application segment, the Nutraceutical and dietary supplements segment is expected to account for the Second largest market share in 2023.Consumers are becoming more conscious of their health and are actively seeking natural and sustainable solutions to enhance their well-being.



Algae-based supplements align with these health and wellness trends due to their nutrient-rich composition and potential health benefits. They are perceived as natural and plant-based alternatives to synthetic supplements, attracting health-conscious consumers.



Asia Pacific is projected to account for the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The Algae products market industry has been studied in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Rest of the World.Asia Pacific is projected to account for the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The Asia Pacific region is home to diverse marine and freshwater ecosystems, which provide favorable conditions for the growth and cultivation of various types of algae.The region has abundant coastal areas, rivers, lakes, and ponds that support the natural growth of algae.



This biodiversity serves as a valuable resource for the production of algae-based products.



The break-up of the profile of primary participants in the algae products market:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 60%, Tier 2 – 25%, and Tier 3 – 15%

• By Designation: C Level Executives – 35%, Directors– 45%, Others-20%

• By Region: Asia Pacific – 45%, Europe – 25%, North America – 10%, South America – 5% & RoW– 15%



Prominent companies include DSM (Netherlands), BASF SE (Germany), Corbion (Netherlands), E.I.D Parry (India), International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (US), Cynotech Corporation (US), Earthrise Nutritionals LLC (US), CP Kelco U.S., Inc (US), Cargill, Incorporated (US), and Algea (Norway) among others.



Research Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Algae Products Market by Type (Lipids, Carotenoids, Carrageenan, Alginate, Algal Protein), Form (Liquid, Solid), Source (Brown Algae, Green Algae, Red Algae, Blue-green Algae), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Rest of the World).The scope of the report covers detailed information regarding the major factors, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, influencing the growth of the algae productsmarket.



A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business overview, solutions, and services; key strategies; Contracts, partnerships, agreements. new product & service launches, mergers and acquisitions, and recent developments associated with the algae products market. Competitive analysis of upcoming startups in the algae products market ecosystem is covered in this report.



Reasons to buy this report:

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall algae productsmarket and the subsegments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Analysis of key drivers (Consumer awareness regarding the health benefits of Omega-3, Growth in consumer awareness regarding the health benefits of algae-based products), restraints (Lack of R&D activities in under-developed countries, Impact of climatic conditions on algae production), opportunities (Growing demand in the pharmaceutical industry, Government and private initiatives supporting research & development in algaculture, Growth in demand for natural ingredients by consumers), challenges (High production costs restricting the entry of smaller players, Difficulty in meeting the requisite quality standards) influencing the growth of the algae products market.

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the algae products market.

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyses the algae products market across varied regions.

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the algae products market.

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies and service offerings of leading players like DSM (Netherlands), BASF SE (Germany), Corbion (Netherlands), E.I.D Parry (India), International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (US), Cynotech Corporation (US), Earthrise Nutritionals LLC (US), CP Kelco U.S., Inc (US), Cargill, Incorporated (US), and Algea (Norway). among others in the algae productsmarket strategies. The report also helps stakeholders understand the algae products market and provides them information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

