Global RNA Analysis Market Research 2023: A $20+ Billion Market by 2030 - Increasing Demand for Transcriptomics in Cancer Personalized/Precision Medicine

The global RNA analysis market size is expected to reach USD 20.21 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.86%

Transcriptomics is one of the most advanced fields in the post-genomic period. Technological advancements in this industry can be attributed to the increasing applications of transcriptome sequencing in life science for capturing polyadenylated RNA.

With the expansion of next-generation high-throughput sequencing technology, the analysis of transcriptomes has been gradually improving the understanding of the regulatory network of RNA-based genes. For instance, in July 2021, the Lithuanian team is developing a droplet-based technique for simultaneous mRNA and microRNA capture and sequencing in a single cell.



The research is backed by the European Union with a USD174,000 Horizon 2020 research grant. Moreover, in May 2022, CD Genomics launched the Digital RNA sequencing technology, which is an NGS-based method that excludes sequence-dependent PCR. Such initiatives are anticipated to accelerate market growth shortly.

Ribonucleic acid transcriptome analysis enables the researchers to analyze the position of genes as well as the functional patterns of a specific gene in an organism. The method assists in evaluating every transcript's changing behavior at the development stage and assesses all the elements of a transcript, including messenger ribonucleic acid, non-coding ribonucleic acid, and micro ribonucleic acid, for identifying the transcriptional structure of genes.



The growing need for analyzing a huge number of genes to understand the gene-to-drug interactions is anticipated to enhance the application of transcriptomics technologies in discovery applications and drug development. For instance, transcriptome profiles of COVID-19 patients have been analyzed to examine the disease prognosis and management.

Furthermore, increasing demand for personalized medicines is anticipated to fuel the industry growth during the forecast period. In April 2020, Caris Life Sciences announced the submission of Pre-Market Approval applications for MI Transcriptome CDx to the USFDA. It is a powerful precision medicine assay, which contains significant companion diagnostic biomarkers. On the other hand, data management in transcriptomic research and the lack of effective bioinformatics tools are some of the major challenges in the industry.



The evolution of high-throughput technologies has provided invaluable opportunities for generating holistic views of complex biological processes. Despite the considerable availability of omics data, the conversation of biological data into clinically valuable knowledge remains one of the major challenges.

It is not only because of insufficient current data processing or integration methods but also for inappropriate application of existing analysis approaches. North America has been reported as the highest revenue-generating region in 2021 owing to increasing investments in pharmaceutical and biotechnology research by corporations. Asia Pacific is projected to register the fastest CAGR from 2022 to 2030 owing to the low-cost manufacturing services.



