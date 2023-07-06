The global building information modeling market was valued at USD 7.9 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 15.0 billion by 2028; it is expected to register a CAGR of 13.7%

New York, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Building Information Modeling Market by Offering, Deployment, Project Lifecycle, Application, End User and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04825391/?utm_source=GNW





The buildings segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The market for buildings segment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.BIM helps to plan efficiently, design, construct, and manage buildings.



BIM is used in infrastructure projects for coordination, communication, analysis and simulation, project management and collaboration, and asset management. Governments in various countries have mandated the use of BIM for high-cost infrastructure projects to itemize and appropriate information about the structures/foundation and eliminate coordination issues inside the production network.



Cloud deployment segment by deployment to register growth at higher CAGR

The cloud deployment segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.The growth in this segment is attributed to cloud-based building information modeling solutions that do not involve capital costs and require low maintenance.



Hence, they are most preferred by mid-sized institutions. The rise in the adoption of cloud-based building information modeling solutions among both large and mid-sized enterprises mostly drives market growth.



The preconstruction segment is likely to grow at a highest CAGR

The preconstruction segment is expected to exhibit a highest CAGR during the forecast period.The preconstruction phase mainly involves developing BIM models, clash detection and BIM coordination, and extracting 2D drawings.



The development of the BIM model mainly includes architectural, structural, and MEP BIM models from designs created by architects and engineers.Clash detection performs inter-disciplinary interference checks and clash resolution to generate coordinated architectural, structural, and MEP models.



Finally, the architectural construction and MEP drawings are extracted from the coordinated models in the 2D drawings phase. A few major types of software used in the preconstruction phase are Autodesk (Revit, Navisworks) and Graphisoft (ArchiCAD).



The services segment is likely to grow at a higher CAGR

The services segment is also expected to witness the higher CAGR during the forecast period.BIM services include services related to infrastructure modeling for architects, engineers, general contractors, and developers.



In addition, BIM services include providing detailed engineering of a project, which helps improve the quality of buildings, reducing their designing and maintaining costs, and sharing information more effectively among building owners, design teams, contractors, and facility managers. The services offered by BIM are mainly distinguished into software support and maintenance and project management and support.



The AEC Professionals segment is likely to grow at a highest CAGR

The AEC Professionals segment is expected to exhibit a highest CAGR during the forecast period.Consultants and facility managers also contribute significantly to the BIM market growth.



Facility managers and consultants play an important role in the operations and maintenance of a building or infrastructure.BIM can help them design, commission assessments, and extract asset data during the entire life cycle of a building or infrastructure.



AEC professionals are largely independent of their specific tasks, and there are huge chances of miscommunication and errors. Thus, with the use of BIM, all the processes and tasks can be collaboratively done and can be shared among the AEC professionals, thereby helping in making reliable decisions during the entire life cycle.



North America to register growth at second highest CAGR

North America is expected to witness the second-highest CAGR during the forecast period.The growth in the region is attributed to the wide adoption of BIM by architects, engineers, and consultants in the region.



The BIM market is expected to see a surge during the forecast period. The US is expected to lead the BIM market in North America as it homes various tier-1 companies and is at the forefront of adopting advanced digital systems in the infrastructure domain.



Breakdown of primaries

The study contains insights from various industry experts, ranging from component suppliers to Tier 1 companies and OEMs. The break-up of the primaries is as follows:

• By Company Type - Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 45%, Tier 3 – 20%

• By Designation— C-level Executives - 40%, Managers - 30%, Others - 30%

• By Region—North America - 40%, Europe - 30%, Asia Pacific - 20%, RoW - 10%



The building information modeling market is dominated by a few globally established players such as Autodesk Inc. (US), Dassault Systèmes (France); Nemetschek Group (Germany); Bentley Systems (US); Schneider Electric (France). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the building information modeling market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Research Coverage:

The report segments the building information modeling market and forecasts its size by offering type, deployment type, project lifecycle, application, end-user, and region.The report also discusses the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges pertaining to the market.



It gives a detailed view of the market across four main regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW. Supply chain analysis has been included in the report, along with the key players and their competitive analysis in the building information modeling ecosystem.



Key Benefits to Buy the Report:

• Analysis Of key drivers (Growing use of BIM as it leads to sustainable development, , rapid rise in urbanization globally, wide-ranging benefits of BIM realized by AEC industry, growing government initiatives for adoption of BIM). Restraint ( High initial cost of BIM). Opportunity (BIM improves safety, rising trend of IoT in the construction sector, increasing trend of BIM, growing focus of organizations on introducing new standards such as ISO 19650 in BIM market). Challenges (Slow adoption of BIM, low level of digitization in the construction industry)

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the building information modeling market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyses the building information modeling market across varied regions

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the building information modeling market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings of leading players like Autodesk Inc. (US); Nemetschek Group (Germany); Bentley Systems (US); Trimble Inc. (US); Dassault Systèmes (France); Schneider Electric (France); Asitev (UK); Procore Technologies, Inc. (US); Hexagon (Sweden); Archidata Inc. (Canada) among others in the building information modeling market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04825391/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________