Global Copper Pipes and Tubes Strategic Business Report 2023: Market Poised to Benefit from the Use of Copper Pipes & Tubes in Industrial Heat Exchangers

The global market for Copper Pipes and Tubes estimated at 4.5 Million Tons in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of 6.4 Million Tons by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
HVAC, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.2% CAGR and reach 3.7 Million Tons by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Industrial Heat Exchange segment is readjusted to a revised 4.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at 502.2 Thousand Tons, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.4% CAGR
The Copper Pipes and Tubes market in the U.S. is estimated at 502.2 Thousand Tons in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 2.4 Million Tons by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 3.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 1.2 Million Tons by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 137 Featured) -
- Cambridge-Lee Industries LLC
- Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.
- H& H Tube
- Hailiang Group Co., Ltd.
- KME Germany GmbH
- Kobelco & Materials Copper Tube, Ltd.
- Luvata Oy
- MM Kembla
- Mueller Industries, Inc.
- Ningbo Jintian Copper (Group) Co., Ltd.
- Poongsan Corporation
- Qingdao Hongtai Copper Co., Ltd.
- Shanghai Metal Corporation
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
- Year 2021 in Review and Near-term Outlook
- Prolonged Pandemic, Ukraine-Russia Conflict and Ensuing Economic Disruptions Impact Growth Outlook
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2021, 2022 and 2023
- As Key End-Use Industries Take a Hit, Pandemic Affects Demand for Copper Pipes & Tubes
- Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020
- Construction Industry: Despite the Pandemic-Induced Short-term Impact, Long-term Prospects Remain Promising
- World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for the Years 2019-2023
- Global Construction Industry Growth: % CAGR for the Period 2015-2020, 2020-2020, 2025-2030, and 2020-2030
- Global Infrastructure Spending: Projected Infrastructure Investment Needs (in $ Trillion) by Sector Over the Period 2016-2040
- COVID-19 Impact on Select Regional Construction Sectors
- Global Construction Growth Contribution by Country for the Period 2020-2030
- Copper Industry on Recovery Mode
- Competition
- Copper Pipes and Tubes - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- An Introduction to Copper Pipes and Tubes
- Types of Copper Tubes
- Copper Tube Sizes
- Copper Tube Standards
- Joining Methods for Copper Pipes & Tubes
- End-Use Applications
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Copper Production Worldwide: An Overview
- World Copper Mine Reserves (in Thousand Metric Tons) by Country
- Global Copper Mine Production (in Thousand Metric Tons) by Country for 2020 and 2021
- Global Refined Copper Production by Country (in Thousand Metric Tons) for 2020 and 2021
- Post COVID-19 Crisis, Copper Production Set to Revive
- World Brands
- Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- HVAC&R Systems Emerge as the Major Application Market for Copper Pipes and Tubes
- Global HVAC Systems Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026
- Market Poised to Benefit from the Use of Copper Pipes & Tubes in Industrial Heat Exchangers
- Global Heat Exchangers Market (in US$ Thousand) by Geographic Region for the Years 2020 and 2027
- Improving Tube Designs Drive Performance Improvements for Industrial Heat Exchangers
- Copper Pipes & Tubes Continue Find Demand in Water Distribution Applications
- Bactericidal Property Support Use of Copper Tubes in Water Distribution Systems
- Despite Emergence of Alternate Materials, Plumbing Remains a Major End-Use Market for Copper Pipes & Tubes
- Rising Prominence of Copper Tubes in Heating Systems
- Direct-Exchange Geothermal Climate Control Systems
- Condensing Tank-less Gas Water Heaters
- Solar Thermal Systems
- Waste Heat Recovery Systems
- Medical Copper Tubing Market: A Promising Market
- Manufacture of Medical Copper Tubing
- Demand Surges for Copper Pipes & Tubes in Medical Gas Systems
- Global Medical Copper Tubing Market by Tube Type for 2022 (E)
- Copper Tubes Face Threat from PEX in Medical Applications
- Automotive Industry Presents Significant Potential for Copper Pipes & Tubes
- COVID-19 Pandemic's Impact on Automotive Production to Affect Demand for Copper Pipes & Tubes
- World Automobile Production in Million Units for 2008-2022
- Copper Pipes Emerge as Suitable Options for Fire Sprinkler Systems
- Plastic-Coated Copper Tubes Address the Needs of Aggressive Environments
- Press-Connect and Push-Connect Fittings Gain Prominence
- Use of Cupronickel Tubes Gains Traction
- Rise in Volumes of Pipes & Tubes Made from Recycled Copper
- Rise in Demand for Special Types of Tubes
- Copper Holds Potential to Combat Viruses
- Threat of Substitution Looms Large on Copper Pipes & Tubes Market
- Volatile Copper Prices: A Major Challenge for the Market
- Global Copper Prices (in US$ Per Pound) for the Years 2009-2022 (E)
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
