Global Seaweed Protein Market Size/Share Forecasted to Reach USD 1,407.41 Million By 2032, at 11.3% CAGR: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a new research report titled “Seaweed Protein Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Source (Red Seaweed, Green Seaweed, Brown Seaweed); By Mode of Application; By Extraction Process; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032” in its research database.

“As per the latest research analysis, the global seaweed protein market size/share will be valued at roughly USD 481.82 Million in 2022, and its revenue is projected to reach about USD 1,407.41 Million By 2032. The market is forecasted to expand at a compound annual growth rate of approximately 11.3% between 2023 and 2032.”

What is Seaweed Protein? How Big Is Seaweed Protein Market Size & Share?

Report Overview

Algae that flourish in the sea are known as seaweed or sea vegetables. They come in various colors, such as green, red, black, or brown, and are a food source for marine life. Seaweed is a plant that grows on stony shorelines worldwide, although it is most often consumed in Asian countries like China, Japan, and Korea. Also, it can be used in various dishes, including salads, soups, sushi rolls, stews, smoothies, and supplements.

In the world of food and nutrition, seaweed protein is a rising star with great growth potential. It provides an effective and environmentally beneficial alternative to traditional animal-based proteins. Moreover, seaweeds are a rich source of vitamins, minerals, and micronutrients, which is incredibly helpful for good health, increasing the demand for the seaweed protein market.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

CP Kelco

Algea

Qingdao Brightmoon Seaweed

Cargill

Gelymar

Ceamsa

BASF

Irish Seaweed

Dupont Nutrition and Biosciences

Compo Expert

Beijing Leili Agricultural

Groupe Roullier

Acadian Seaplants

Prominent Growth Driving Factors

Increased demand for plant-based products: In recent years, concerns about the well-being of animals, the sustainability of the environment, and human health have all contributed to increased demand for plant-based goods. Because seaweed protein is a plant-based substitute for animal-based proteins, it appeals to consumers trying to cut back on their intake of animal products.

In recent years, concerns about the well-being of animals, the sustainability of the environment, and human health have all contributed to increased demand for plant-based goods. Because seaweed protein is a plant-based substitute for animal-based proteins, it appeals to consumers trying to cut back on their intake of animal products. Government support: The growth of the seaweed sector as a sustainable food supply is being backed by numerous governments worldwide. The seaweed protein market size is expanding due to increased investment in seaweed farming and processing.

The growth of the seaweed sector as a sustainable food supply is being backed by numerous governments worldwide. The seaweed protein market size is expanding due to increased investment in seaweed farming and processing. Growing hunger concerns: As consumers and food producers look for wholesome, sustainable protein sources, the hunger problem is boosting the demand for seaweed proteins. Nearly 820 million people globally do not have access to enough food, and since 2015, undernutrition rates have increased for the first time in decades. This will generate various prospects for seaweed protein market demand and growth in the upcoming years.

Top Findings of the Report

Increasing interest in protein-rich foods and expanding health and fitness consciousness are anticipated to boost the market's sales throughout the forecast period.

The seaweed protein market segmentation is primarily based on the mode of application, source, region, and extraction process.

The market demand is projected to witness the highest growth in the Asia Pacific.

Top Trends Influencing the Market

Increasing demand for protein: The need for protein is rising along with the growth of the world's population. However, conventional protein sources like meat, eggs, and dairy have become more expensive and unsustainable for the environment. Researchers estimate that there will be 9.7 billion people on Earth by 2050; food production must increase by 70% to accommodate this growth. This will stimulate the seaweed protein market growth in the next years.

The need for protein is rising along with the growth of the world's population. However, conventional protein sources like meat, eggs, and dairy have become more expensive and unsustainable for the environment. Researchers estimate that there will be 9.7 billion people on Earth by 2050; food production must increase by 70% to accommodate this growth. This will stimulate the seaweed protein market growth in the next years. New opportunities: It is now possible to economically extract protein from seaweed because of advancements in processing technologies. Using seaweed protein in various foods and beverages has now been given new prospects. Asian cuisine has long incorporated seaweed, and as Asian food becomes more well-known in the West, demand for seaweed-based goods has increased.

Segmental Analysis

Red Seaweed Sector Witnesses the Fastest Growth

The red seaweed sector is anticipated to expand further because of its high protein content, making it a desirable protein source for the food and beverage industry. It is a complete protein source since it has all nine necessary amino acids for human health. It has many uses, including cosmetics, dietary supplements, and food and beverage goods. Because of its adaptability, it is a desirable element for producers who are creating new products.

Moreover, the ability of red seaweed to lower cholesterol levels, reduce inflammation, and enhance heart health are just a few of its many health advantages. Due to these advantages, it is a great ingredient for people concerned about their health.

Food Sector Accounts for the Largest Market Share

The projection period is expected to see the biggest market share in the food segment. Seaweed protein, especially red seaweed protein, is a high-quality plant-based protein that can be used in several culinary products, including baked goods, snacks, and meat substitutes. As the market expands, so does the demand for plant-based protein sources like seaweed.

Furthermore, the seaweed protein market share in the food industry is expanding due to the rising need for plant-based protein sources, the nutritious value and practicality of seaweed protein, the popularity of Asian cuisine, and the sustainability of seaweed farming.

Seaweed Protein Market: Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Attribute Details Revenue Forecast in 2032 USD 1,407.41 Million Market size value in 2023 USD 535.26 Million Expected CAGR Growth 11.3% from 2023– 2032 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 – 2032 Top Market Players CP Kelco, Algaia, Algea, Qingdao Gather Great Ocean Algae Industry Group, Qingdao Brightmoon Seaweed Co Group, Cargill Incorporated, Gelymar SA, Ceamsa, BASF, Irish Seaweed, Dupont Nutrition and Biosciences, Compo Expert Group, Beijing Leili Agricultural Co, Groupe Roullier and Acadian Seaplants. Segments Covered By Source, By Mode of Application, By Extraction Process, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Geographical Overview

Asia Pacific: The demand for seaweed protein as a plant-based substitute for animal-based protein sources is anticipated to rise due to the high degree of familiarity and acceptance of seaweed as a dietary ingredient in the area. Today, seaweeds are an essential part of the coastal ecosystem that sustains aquatic life. In certain Asian countries, they were eaten as food, but in India, they are solely used to manufacture hydrocolloids. This will fuel market expansion in the ensuing years.

The demand for seaweed protein as a plant-based substitute for animal-based protein sources is anticipated to rise due to the high degree of familiarity and acceptance of seaweed as a dietary ingredient in the area. Today, seaweeds are an essential part of the coastal ecosystem that sustains aquatic life. In certain Asian countries, they were eaten as food, but in India, they are solely used to manufacture hydrocolloids. This will fuel market expansion in the ensuing years. North America: The seaweed protein market in North America has sizeable growth due to the developed food sector, which is anticipated to fuel the industry's expansion. The market for plant-based protein products, particularly seaweed protein, is driven by the rising popularity of plant-based diets in this region. Several variables, such as current trends in health and well-being, environmental issues, and ethical considerations, are behind this.

Browse the Detail Report “Seaweed Protein Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Source (Red Seaweed, Green Seaweed, Brown Seaweed); By Mode of Application; By Extraction Process; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032” with in-depth TOC: https://polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/seaweed-protein-market

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Recent Developments

BASF and Cargill announced in January 2023 that the US would be added to their current agreement to develop and sell feed enzymes as part of their expanded relationship.

A collaboration that merges their experience and solutions will be made available to clients in November 2022 by ingredient powerhouses CP Kelco & Chr. Hansen.

The Report Answers Questions Such As

How big is the seaweed protein market?

What are the potential challenges in the industry?

Who are the prominent players involved in the market?

What are the key market trends in the seaweed protein market?

Which region will provide more business opportunities in the seaweed protein industry?

Which segment holds the highest market share?

Polaris Market Research has segmented the seaweed protein market report based on source, mode of application, extraction process, and region:

By Source Outlook

Red Seaweed

Green Seaweed

Brown Seaweed

By Mode of Application Outlook

Food

Animal Feed & Additives

Personal Care & Cosmetics

By Extraction Process Outlook

Conventional Method

Current Method

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

