The F&B metal cans market size is estimated to be valued at USD 33.0 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 46.2 billion by 2028, recording a CAGR of 7.0%

They are manufactured with suitable tin coating and thickness to preserve the aromas and flavors of products and prevent them from spoilage. Most metal beverage cans manufactured in the US are made of aluminum, in some parts of Europe and Asia, cans are also made of steel and aluminum alloys. There are different benefits of metal cans such as longevity, extended shelf-life, recyclability, safety, etc., due to which it is preferred by most food and beverage manufacturers.

• By type, the 2-piece is the largest segment during the forecast period.



Metal cans play a very vital role in the packaging of different carbonated drinks and processed foods. These cans are coated with tin and zinc inside so as to prevent the reaction of these metals with food and beverage, thus preventing food spoilage. 2-piece cans are one meta can with an opening at the top end of the metal cans, which helps in preventing any leakage. It is a very sustainable type of metal cans and thus is been increasingly adopted by many food & beverage manufacturers.



By material, the aluminum segment is expected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Aluminum containers are infinitely recyclable, easy to stack, and lightweight.Aluminum cans are also super efficient to ship and store.



The inside of the can is lined by an epoxy lacquer or polymer to protect the aluminum from being corroded by acidic contents or imparting a metallic taste to the beverage.



By application, the food segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the F&B metal cans markets.



Metal cans or canned foods have become one of the prominent methods of food preservation.Most of the ready-to-eat and processed food, go through many of the process which removes or reduces its nutritive content.



Canning helps in reducing the preservation content of this food, thus helping improve its shelf-life and longevity.



Asia Pacific market is estimated to be the fastest-growing region in the F&B metal cans market.



Asia Pacific is poised to be the fastest-growing region in the F&B metal cans market during the forecast period.Several factors contribute to this growth.



The region is experiencing rapid urbanization, along with rising disposable incomes and a growing middle class, leading to increased consumer spending.The market in the region includes countries such as China, Japan, India, Indonesia, Thailand, and Australia.



The consumption of processed fruits and vegetables is higher than fresh alternatives.Apart from this, the growing urban and aging population is also contributing to the growth of the market in the region.



The elderly population is opting for convenience food items. The expanding e-commerce landscape in the Asia Pacific provides convenient access to a wide variety of food and beverage, bolstering market growth in the region.



Key players in this market include Crown Holdings, Inc. (US), Ball Corporation (US), Silgan Holdings Inc. (US), Ardagh Group (Luxembourg), CCL Container (US), and others.



