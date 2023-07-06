Celiac Disease Market is expected to experience a growth rate of 10.2% CAGR, reaching a value of USD 1,434.2 Million by 2032

LOS ANGELES, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Celiac Disease Market size was valued at USD 551.3 Million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 1,434.2 Million by 2032 mounting at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2023 to 2032.



Celiac Disease Market Highlights and Statistics:

The market is driven by factors including increasing awareness about celiac disease, improved diagnostic capabilities, and the growing prevalence of the disease.

Based on route of administration, the Oral sub-segment generated around 61% share in 2022

Focus on patient education and support programs is a popular celiac disease market trend that fuels the industry demand

Celiac Disease Market Report Coverage:

Market Celiac Disease Market Celiac Disease Market Size 2022 USD 551.3 Million Celiac Disease Market Forecast 2032 USD 1,434.2 Million Celiac Disease Market CAGR During 2023 - 2032 10.2% Celiac Disease Market Analysis Period 2020 - 2032 Celiac Disease Market Base Year 2022 Celiac Disease Market Forecast Data 2023 - 2032 Segments Covered By Treatment, By Route of Administration, By End-User, By Distribution Channel, And By Geography Celiac Disease Market Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Amgen, Anokion SA, BioLineRx Ltd, ChemoCentryx, Inc, COUR Pharmaceutical, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, ImmunogenX, LLC, Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Celiac Disease Market Analysis:

The Celiac Disease Market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing awareness, improved diagnostic capabilities, and the rising prevalence of the disease. The market is witnessing trends including rising awareness and diagnosis, expansion of the gluten-free product market, and research and development of therapeutic options. Key drivers include the increasing prevalence of celiac disease, improved diagnostic capabilities, and the growing adoption of gluten-free diets. However, challenges related to lack of awareness and underdiagnosis, as well as stringent gluten-free regulations, need to be addressed. Market segmentation based on diagnostic tests, treatment options, end-users, and geography allows for targeted strategies and customized solutions. The market presents opportunities for key players to develop innovative diagnostic tests, therapies, and gluten-free products to meet the growing demand and improve patient outcomes. The Celiac Disease Market is expected to continue its growth trajectory, driven by the increasing awareness and focus on the management of this chronic autoimmune disorder.

Celiac Disease Market Trends:

Rising Awareness and Diagnosis: There is a growing awareness of celiac disease among both healthcare professionals and the general population. This has led to increased screening and diagnosis of the disease, resulting in a larger patient pool and driving market growth.

Gluten-Free Product Market Expansion: The market for gluten-free products has witnessed significant growth, driven by the increasing number of individuals with celiac disease and gluten intolerance. Food manufacturers are introducing a wide range of gluten-free products to cater to this growing demand.

Research and Development of Therapeutic Options: There is ongoing research and development of therapeutic options for celiac disease, including drug treatments and immunotherapies. These advancements have the potential to revolutionize the management of celiac disease and further fuel market growth.



Celiac Disease Market Growth Drivers:

Increasing Prevalence of Celiac Disease: The prevalence of celiac disease is rising globally, with a significant number of undiagnosed cases. This growing patient population is driving the demand for diagnostic tests, treatments, and gluten-free products, contributing to market growth.

Improved Diagnostic Capabilities: Advancements in diagnostic techniques, including serology testing and genetic testing, have improved the accuracy and efficiency of celiac disease diagnosis. This has led to early detection and timely management of the disease, driving market growth.

Growing Adoption of Gluten-Free Diets: The increasing adoption of gluten-free diets by individuals with celiac disease and gluten intolerance is a significant driver of the market. This has resulted in the expansion of the gluten-free product market, providing more options for individuals with dietary restrictions.

Celiac Disease Market Challenges:

Lack of Awareness and Underdiagnosis: Despite the increasing awareness, celiac disease remains underdiagnosed, and many individuals with the disease go undetected. The lack of awareness among healthcare professionals and the general population poses a challenge to the market.

Stringent Gluten-Free Regulations: The strict regulations and standards associated with gluten-free labeling and manufacturing pose challenges for food manufacturers. Ensuring compliance with these regulations and maintaining product quality can be demanding, affecting market growth.

Celiac Disease Market Segmentation:

Based on the Treatment

Gluten Free Diet

Larazotide Acetate

Infliximab

Other

Based on the Administration Route

Parenteral

Oral

Based on End-User

Homecare

Hospitals

Other



Based on Distribution Channel

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Hospital Pharmacy



Celiac Disease Market Regional Analysis:

North America dominates the Celiac Disease Market due to the high prevalence of celiac disease and the presence of key market players. Europe also holds a significant market share, driven by the rising awareness about the disease and favorable government initiatives. The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness substantial growth due to the increasing diagnosis of celiac disease and the growing demand for gluten-free products.

Celiac Disease Market Key Players:

Alba Therapeutics, Biomerica Inc., Celiac Therapeutics Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, General Mills Inc., Glutenostics LLC, Hain Celestial Group Inc., Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc., Johnson & Johnson and Quest Diagnostics Incorporated.

For Latest Update Follow Us on

