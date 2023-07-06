New York, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Vaccine Sales Market Report 2023-2033" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06472357/?utm_source=GNW





Investment in the Development of Vaccines to Boost Industry Growth



The growing attention towards vaccine research is attributed to the significant advancements in the domains of microbial pathogenesis and immunology. These developments have facilitated researchers and developers in devising preventive and therapeutic vaccines, as well as targeting novel diseases that were previously deemed unfeasible. Apart from the scientific progress, the current expansion of the worldwide vaccine market and the potential to attain "blockbuster" status by generating substantial sales revenue have motivated vaccine producers to revitalise and/or broaden their research endeavours. This is aimed at enhancing the public health impact while also achieving commercial success.





What Questions Should You Ask before Buying a Market Research Report?



• How is the vaccine sales market evolving?



• What is driving and restraining the vaccine sales market?



• How will each vaccine sales submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2033?



• How will the market shares for each vaccine sales submarket develop from 2023 to 2033?



• What will be the main driver for the overall market from 2023 to 2033?



• Will leading vaccine sales markets broadly follow the macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual national markets outperform others?



• How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2033 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2033?



• Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?



• What are the vaccine sales projects for these leading companies?



• How will the industry evolve during the period between 2023 and 2033? What are the implications of



vaccine sales projects taking place now and over the next 10 years?



• Is there a greater need for product commercialisation to further scale the vaccine sales market?



• Where is the vaccine sales market heading and how can you ensure you are at the forefront of the market?



• What are the best investment options for new product and service lines?



• What are the key prospects for moving companies into a new growth path and C-suite?





• Our 364-page report provides 140 tables and 199 charts/graphs exclusively to you.





















This report tells you TODAY how the vaccine sales market will develop in the next 10 years, and in line with the variations in COVID-19 economic recession and bounce.





Forecasts to 2033 and other analyses reveal commercial prospects











Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, and restraints), Porter's Five Forces Analysis, PEST Analysis and recent developments.





This report includes data analysis and invaluable insight into how COVID-19 will affect the industry and your company. Four COVID-19 recovery patterns and their impact, namely, "V", "L", "W" and "U" are discussed in this report.





Segments Covered in the Report





Type



• Inactivated



• Live Attenuated



• Toxoid



• Recombinant/Conjugate/Subunit





Application



• Pneumococcal



• Influenza



• Hepatitis



• Meningococcal



• COVID-19



• Others





Route of Administration



• Intramuscular



• Subcutaneous



• Oral





Distribution Channel



• Hospital and Retail Pharmacies



• Government Suppliers



• Others





Age Group



• Paediatrics



• Adults





In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for five regional and 22 leading national markets:





North America



• U.S.



• Canada





Europe



• Germany



• UK



• France



• Italy



• Spain



• Russia



• Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific



• Japan



• China



• India



• Australia



• South Korea



• South-East Asia



• Rest of Asia Pacific





Latin America



• Brazil



• Mexico



• Rest of Latin America





MEA



• GCC



• South Africa



• Rest of MEA





The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Vaccine Sales Market, 2023 to 2033, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.





Leading companies and the potential for market growth



• AstraZeneca



• Bavarian Nordic



• Bharat Biotech



• CSL



• Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.



• Emergent BioSolutions Inc.



• GSK plc



• INOVIO Pharmaceuticals



• Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc.



• Merck and Co., Inc.



• Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation



• Moderna, Inc.



• Novavax



• Panacea Biotec



• Pfizer Inc.



• Sanofi



• Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.



• Sinopharm



• SINOVAC



• Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited





Overall world revenue for Vaccine Sales Market, 2023 to 2033 in terms of value the market will surpass US$120 billion in 2023, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2033.















Revenue forecasts to 2033 for Vaccine Sales Market, 2023 to 2033 Market, with forecasts for type, application, route of administration, distribution channel, and age group, each forecast at a global and regional level





Revenue forecasts to 2033 for five regional and 22 key national markets





Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market – including company profiles for 20 of the major companies involved in the Vaccine Sales Market, 2023 to 2033.





