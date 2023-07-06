CLA Announces Leadership Advancements Across the Firm

Minneapolis, MN, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen LLP), the eighth largest accounting firm in the United States, announced the advancement of 10 individuals to leadership positions. Each of the leaders has enjoyed consistent client growth and engagement and have helped CLA to more than 15% revenue growth in the last year. CLA also announced the hiring of leaders to new roles within the firm in public relations and communications and in tax.

For some, the advancements move proven leaders to become “matrix leaders” within CLA, which means they play a direct role in guidance and advancement of the firm. For others, they are taking on new and additional responsibilities. Matrix leaders are considered among the top 150 managers of the firm, providing daily input to client direction, retention, and acquisition, along with industry and regional alignment.

“These leaders are trailblazers in our industry, and they have earned this opportunity to continue to advance their careers within CLA,” said Jen Leary, CEO. “Their commitment to our clients is remarkable and each one of these leaders has helped grow our business across sectors and regions in a constantly changing marketplace. I am incredibly proud to share these announcements and continue to watch their careers thrive. I am also thrilled to be adding seasoned professionals to the CLA family to help us further reach our global growth goals.”

CLA operates more than 130 offices across the United States and relies on talented leaders like those advancing today to guide the firm’s continued progress and development. The individuals advancing to or moving within the CLA leadership matrix are:

Keith Davidson, Managing Principal of Office (MPO), Dallas

Jerry McMillon, MPO, Fort Worth

Purvi Shah, MPO, Atlanta

Mike Siegel, Managing Principal of Industry (MPI), Health Care and Life Sciences

Olga Zarney, MPO, Los Angeles

Leslie Boyd, MPI, M&D

Josh Enger, Regional Managing Principal, Midwest

Cory Rutledge, Chief Assurance Officer

Samantha Metcalf, MPO, Minneapolis

Melissa Labant, MPO, Tax

Tyler Hess, MPO, Tax (new role)

Cameron Potts, Managing Director of Public Relations and Internal Communications (new role)

“The world is shifting to horizontal, cross-functional governance and our leaders need to balance priorities while engaging our clients and empowering and listening to others,” said Scott Engelbrecht, chief geographic officer. “These are important advancements to continue our ability to advocate for our clients and cultivate new skills in each of these offices.”

CLA believes in inspired careers and advancing from within. With more than 9,000 employees representing thousands of clients, CLA continues to expand into new markets and verticals, providing clients with a wealth of resources in accounting, wealth advisory, audit, digital, consulting, and outsourcing.

About CLA

CLA exists to create opportunities for our clients, our people, and our communities through industry-focused wealth advisory, digital, audit, tax, consulting, and outsourcing services. With more than 8,500 people, nearly 130 U.S. locations, and a global vision, we promise to know you and help you. For more information, visit CLAconnect.com. CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen LLP) is an independent network member of CLA Global. See CLAglobal.com/disclaimer. Investment advisory services are offered through CliftonLarsonAllen Wealth Advisors, LLC, an SEC-registered investment advisor.

