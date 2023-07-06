Big Bad Breakfast Opens Destin, Florida Location On Tuesday, July 11, 2023

OXFORD, Miss., July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Award-winning chef, author, and restaurateur John Currence today announced the grand opening on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, of the acclaimed Big Bad Breakfast (BBB) Destin, Florida location. Located at 10562 Emerald Coast Pkwy, Suite 169 in the Silver Sands Outlets, BBB Destin is the second location in Florida for John Currence. In 2017, BBB opened its first Florida location in Inlet Beach.



“We are thrilled to open another BBB restaurant and expand our footprint in Florida,” said Chef John Currence, Owner of Big Bad Breakfast. “At BBB, our goal is to create a sense of community, and we are very excited to bring this to the people and town of Destin.”

BBB specializes in fresh hospitality, with an emphasis on giving proper respect to the most important meal of the day, breakfast. Visitors can enjoy the classic from-scratch breakfast and lunch dishes, along with delicious brunch cocktails. Highlights include Creole Omelet, Fried Oyster Scramble, and Cathead Biscuits made from scratch, daily.

Big Bad Breakfast will open for breakfast and lunch daily from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. For more information, visit BigBadBreakfast.com , Instagram @nwfl_bigbadbreakfast or Facebook .

About Big Bad Breakfast:

Founded by award-winning chef and author John Currence, Big Bad Breakfast (BBB) is a southern-inspired breakfast concept fueled by childhood memories and the soul of southern cuisine. Located in the former location of Cheeseburger in Paradise in Sandestin, FL, the restaurant has 15 southern locations throughout Alabama, Florida, Kentucky, Mississippi, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The Big Bad Breakfast Destin location serves both breakfast and lunch, incorporating local and regional ingredients to craft chef Currence’s signature menu items. The restaurant is open for breakfast and lunch daily from 7:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. For more information, call 850-388-6895, visit BigBadBreakfast.com and follow on Facebook and Instagram.

