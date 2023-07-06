New York, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Next-Generation Biofuels Market Report 2023-2033" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06472356/?utm_source=GNW





The Next-Generation Biofuels Market Report 2023-2033: This report will prove invaluable to leading firms striving for new revenue pockets if they wish to better understand the industry and its underlying dynamics. It will be useful for companies that would like to expand into different industries or to expand their existing operations in a new region.





Powering the Future with Sustainable Fuel



The rising global energy demand and the need for energy security are driving the growth of the next generation biofuels market. As traditional fossil fuels become increasingly scarce and expensive, there is a growing need for sustainable and renewable fuel sources. Next generation biofuels, such as advanced biofuels and cellulosic ethanol, offer a viable solution to meet the energy demands while reducing dependence on fossil fuels. The International Energy Agency (IEA) projects that global energy demand will continue to rise, with biofuels playing a significant role in meeting future energy needs. Recent developments include the production of biofuels from non-food feedstocks, such as algae and waste biomass, which provide a more sustainable and scalable source of bioenergy.





Green Fuels for a Cleaner Planet



The implementation of stringent environmental regulations aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions is a major driver for the next generation biofuels market. Governments worldwide are enacting policies to curb carbon emissions and promote the use of cleaner fuels. Next generation biofuels offer significant greenhouse gas emission reductions compared to conventional fossil fuels, making them an attractive alternative. The European Union’s Renewable Energy Directive (RED II) mandates that at least 14% of transportation fuels must come from renewable sources by 2030. This has spurred the development and adoption of next generation biofuels across Europe. Recent advancements include the use of waste-based feedstocks, such as agricultural residues and municipal solid waste, to produce biofuels with reduced carbon footprints.





What Questions Should You Ask before Buying a Market Research Report?



• How is the next generation biofuels market evolving?



• What is driving and restraining the next generation biofuels market?



• How will each next generation biofuels submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2033?



• How will the market shares for each next generation biofuels submarket develop from 2023 to 2033?



• What will be the main driver for the overall market from 2023 to 2033?



• Will leading next generation biofuels markets broadly follow the macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual national markets outperform others?



• How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2033 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2033?



• Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?



• What are the next generation biofuels projects for these leading companies?



• How will the industry evolve during the period between 2023 and 2033? What are the implications of next generation biofuels projects taking place now and over the next 10 years?



• Is there a greater need for product commercialisation to further scale the next generation biofuels market?



• Where is the next generation biofuels market heading and how can you ensure you are at the forefront of the market?



• What are the best investment options for new product and service lines?



• What are the key prospects for moving companies into a new growth path and C-suite?





You need to discover how this will impact the next generation biofuels market today, and over the next 10 years:



• Our 323-page report provides 119 tables and 172 charts/graphs exclusively to you.



• The report highlights key lucrative areas in the industry so you can target them – NOW.



• It contains in-depth analysis of global, regional and national sales and growth.



• It highlights for you the key successful trends, changes and revenue projections made by your competitors.





This report tells you TODAY how the next generation biofuels market will develop in the next 10 years, and in line with the variations in COVID-19 economic recession and bounce. This market is more critical now than at any point over the last 10 years.





Forecasts to 2033 and other analyses reveal commercial prospects



• In addition to revenue forecasting to 2033, our new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.



• You will find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments.



• Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges), cost structure, impact of rising next generation biofuels prices and recent developments.





This report includes data analysis and invaluable insight into how COVID-19 will affect the industry and your company. Four COVID-19 recovery patterns and their impact, namely, “V”, “L”, “W” and “U” are discussed in this report.





Segments Covered in the Report





Market Segment by Process



• Biochemical process



• Thermochemical process





Market Segment by Application



• Transportation



• Power Generation



• Other Applications





Market Segment by Fuel Type



• Biodiesel



• Biogas



• Biobutanol



• Other Fuel Type





Market Segment by Feedstock



• Lignocellulose



• Jatropha



• Camelina



• Algae



• Other Feedstock





In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for four regional and 20 leading national markets:





North America



• U.S.



• Canada





Europe



• Germany



• France



• Netherlands



• UK



• Spain



• Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific



• China



• Indonesia



• India



• South Korea



• Australia



• Rest of Asia-Pacific





Latin America



• Brazil



• Argentina



• Rest of Latin America





Middle East and Africa



• GCC



• South Africa



• Rest of Middle East and Africa





The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Next Generation Biofuels Market, 2023 to 2033, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.





Leading companies and the potential for market growth



• Algenol Biotech, LLC



• Amyris, Inc.



• Codexis, Inc.



• Cool Planet Energy Systems, Inc.



• DuPont Industrial Biosciences



• Enerkem Inc.



• Genomatica Inc.



• Gevo, Inc.



• KiOR, Inc.



• LanzaTech



• Neste Oyj



• Novozymes A/S



• Renewable Energy Group, Inc.



• Solazyme, Inc.



• Virent, Inc.





Overall world revenue for next generation biofuels market, 2023 to 2033 in terms of value the market will surpass US$9.8 billion in 2023, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2033. Our work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.





How will the Next Generation Biofuels Market, 2023 to 2033 report help you?



In summary, 320+ page report provides you with the following knowledge:





• Revenue forecasts to 2033 for Next Generation Biofuels Market, 2023 to 2033 Market, with forecasts for process, application, fuel type, feedstock and company size, each forecast at a global and regional level – discover the industry’s prospects, finding the most lucrative places for investments and revenues.





• Revenue forecasts to 2033 for four regional and 20 key national markets – See forecasts for the next generation biofuels market, 2023 to 2033 market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa. Also forecasted is the market in the US, Canada, Brazil, Germany, France, UK, Netherlands, China, India, Indonesia, and Australia among other prominent economies.





• Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market – including company profiles for 15 of the major companies involved in the next generation biofuels market, 2023 to 2033.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06472356/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________