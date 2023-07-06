Telfair Museums Announces Grand Opening Plans For New Children’s Art Museum

Savannah, GA, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Telfair Museums’ Executive Director and CEO, Benjamin T. Simons, and Savannah Mayor Van Johnson announced that the new Telfair Children’s Arts Museum (CAM) will open to the general public at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 8, 2023. This long-anticipated opening will unveil the innovative transformation of part of the Jepson Center into a space that ignites creativity and inspires children of all ages.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for Savannah, her residents, and guests to experience art in a family-friendly environment,” said Mayor Johnson.

Jepson Center guests will enter CAM through an informative tunnel gallery that serves as a portal to spaces filled with state-of-the-art technology and activity stations. CAM will serve as a major attraction for thousands of annual visitors to Savannah, as well as local families and school children. Since the 1920s, Telfair has welcomed more than 250,000 students to the museum through a partnership with Savannah-Chatham County Schools, and educational tour programs which continue to evolve today under the leadership of Harry DeLorme, longtime Director of Education and Senior Curator.

“This museum will not only be an exciting place for families visiting Savannah, but a wonderful opportunity for local families and schools to engage with art, technology, and innovation,” said DeLorme. “We are excited that CAM expands Telfair’s capacity to offer Pre-K and family programming and to provide unique and immersive experiences for children of all ages in the Coastal region.”

To celebrate the grand opening on July 8, Telfair Museums is offering exciting giveaways for the first 100 visitors, as well as introducing a special partnership with Savannah favorite Leopold’s Ice Cream. The two local businesses are joining forces to create signature ice cream flavors celebrating CAM and the recently opened Wildflower Café on Telfair Square. For over a century, Leopold’s Ice Cream has served its award-winning ice cream in Savannah. All of Leopold’s super-premium ice cream is handcrafted in historic downtown Savannah using the original, secret recipes and techniques, unchanged since its founding in 1919.

CAM offers fun, educational experiences that address the needs and expectations of contemporary audiences ranging from traditional methods of learning to high-tech interactive experiences. Visitors will be able to enjoy comfortable family lounge areas, an engaging toddler section for children up to 3 years old with tactile exhibits, and a suite of immersive and interactive spaces to inspire imagination and an early passion for art.

“Telfair Museums is proud to open the Children’s Art Museum, which will serve both our local community, the wider region, and visitors from all over the world,” said Simons, Telfair’s executive director and CEO. “We are grateful for the tremendous support from our corporate, foundation, and individual sponsors of CAM. We know this will be a place of great exploration, excitement, and encouragement as we make art accessible to the young.”

Ticket prices, which include access to all three Telfair Museums sites and CAM exhibits, are free for children under 5, $10 for older children, and $25 for adults. Located at 207 W. York St. in downtown Savannah, the Jepson Center is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

About Telfair Museums

Opening in 1886, Telfair Museums is the oldest public art museum in the South and the first U.S. museum founded by a woman. The museum features a world-class art collection in the heart of Savannah’s National Historic Landmark District and encompasses three sites: the Jepson Center for the Arts, the Owens-Thomas House & Slave Quarters, and the Telfair Academy. For more information on Telfair Museums, please visit www.telfair.org.

