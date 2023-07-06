Media Advisory: Glenroy® Announces Promotion of Margret Oolders to Vice President of Operations

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis., July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glenroy® Inc., a leading converter and printer of sustainable flexible packaging, is pleased to announce the promotion of Margret Oolders to Vice President of Operations. In her new role, Oolders will lead the company to maximize operational efficiencies and manufacturing procedures. Oolders brings a wealth of experience to her new position, having been an integral part of Glenroy for the past five years, including 1 year on the Executive Team. Her previous role was Director of Operations.

“The promotion of Margret Oolders will help create an even stronger alignment within our supply chain and operation teams,” said David Corsaut, President & CEO at Glenroy. “As we continue to grow and work together, Margret’s leadership will be a driving force to achieving our goal of becoming the first-choice partner for value-added sustainable flexible packaging solutions through a relentless commitment to our customers’ success.”

Glenroy remains dedicated to cultivating an environment of innovation, excellence, and employee empowerment. Through strategic promotions like Oolders', the company continues to leverage its internal talent and empower individuals to make a significant impact within the organization.

Oolders expressed her enthusiasm about her promotion, stating, "I am honored and excited to step into the role of Vice President of Operations at Glenroy. This exemplifies the company's commitment to fostering growth and development opportunities for its employees. I look forward to leading our talented team and working collaboratively to further strengthen Glenroy's position as a leader in sustainable flexible packaging."

About Glenroy Inc.

Glenroy, Inc. is an authority in sustainable flexible packaging, and the exclusive converter of the premade STANDCAP, an award winning, recyclable inverted tube. Headquartered in suburban Milwaukee, WI since 1965, Glenroy delivers sustainable flexible packaging solutions for a variety of end uses, including food & beverage, household products, personal care, pharmaceutical, pet food & treats, nutritional, cosmetic, medical device, and industrial. For more information about Glenroy’s sustainable flexible packaging solutions, visit glenroy.com or call (800) 824-1482.

