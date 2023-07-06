Global Technology-Focused Search Firm Riviera Partners Welcomes Back Jeff Campbell as Partner in Its Private Equity-Backed Practice

San Francisco, CA, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Riviera Partners , the leading global executive search firm specializing in executive leadership placements in technology, product, and design talent, has welcomed back Jeff Campbell as a Partner in its Private Equity-backed practice .

Campbell originally joined the company in 2018 when his recruiting firm, Alpha Advisors, merged with Riviera Partners. Campbell was a Partner in the Private Equity-backed practice at Riviera before leaving in early 2023 for Bespoke Partners.

With more than 27 years of experience in recruiting top-tier technology executives, he co-founded Alpha Advisors in 2008, a boutique search firm specializing in recruiting senior information technology and quantitative talent for financial services and technology clients around the globe. Before this, he led the Technology and Operations practice for The Fiderion Group, specializing in recruiting information technology professionals for financial services companies. Jeff was also a Principal at Heidrick & Struggles serving hedge fund, asset management, and investment banking clients. While at Heidrick & Struggles, he worked as an in-house technology recruiter at Citadel Investment Group in Chicago, IL. Additionally, he was the London-based Director of Strategic Sourcing for iXL. Jeff began his executive search career as a Senior Associate at Korn/Ferry International.

"Jeff is an outstanding recruiter and leader in our Private Equity practice, and we’re glad to have him back. His return enables Riviera to further capitalize on our momentum and reaffirms our commitment to nurturing long-lasting relationships with both our clients and exceptional technology talent," said Eric Larson, Managing Partner of Riviera Partners Private Equity practice .

Said Campbell: “With regard to product and tech search, there is no other firm that compares to Riviera. No one. It took leaving to be able to look back and realize just how true that statement is.”

Riviera is a partner at all private and public company growth stages and has completed thousands of searches globally, partnering with world-class venture capital and private equity firms to provide top technology and product leadership to their portfolio companies across all major technology hubs and brands. The specialized recruiting firm defines the modern era of executive search by combining deep recruiting expertise and innovative AI and machine learning technology to score, predict, and match the best candidate for a company’s specific needs and stage.

