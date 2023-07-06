New York, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Precision Medicine Market Report 2023-2033" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06472354/?utm_source=GNW





Increasing Demand for Personalized Treatments to Fuel the Market Progression



There has been a significant increase in the need for personalized treatments and is driven by various factors. Patients and their loved ones are increasingly seeking healthcare options that are specifically designed to address their specific needs. They aspire to receive treatments that offer a higher probability of success and fewer negative consequences. Personalized medicine holds the potential to enhance outcomes, minimize side effects, and enhance the overall satisfaction of patients.





Also, there has been a global increase in the occurrence of chronic conditions such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, cancer, and neurodegenerative disorders. Asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and lung cancer are examples of respiratory illnesses that have become more common. Due to these disorders’ complex traits, diverse presentations, and need for specialised treatment approaches, dealing with them poses significant healthcare challenges.





The use of artificial intelligence in precision medicine is changing noticeably. The benefits provided by AI, including data integration and analysis, better diagnosis, and personalised treatment, have become well known in the sector. To take advantage of the advantages that AI-based solutions offer, pharmaceutical corporations, contract research organisations (CROs), and academic institutions are progressively integrating them into precision medicine research. The desire for cutting-edge technologies and solutions that can handle the changing needs and difficulties in the precision medicine environment is driven by these factors, which collectively contribute to the growth of the artificial intelligence market in this sector.





Data Security Concerns May Slow Down the Market Expansion



In the realm of precision medicine, the field of artificial intelligence (AI) faces significant hurdles regarding data security and privacy. As AI algorithms increasingly depend on extensive datasets encompassing genomic data, medical records, and patient information, the protection and confidentiality of sensitive data become paramount.





A notable challenge is the risk of data breaches and unauthorized access to personal health information. Precision medicine datasets comprise highly sensitive data, such as genetic profiles and comprehensive medical histories. Without adequate safeguards, these datasets become enticing targets for hackers or malicious individuals seeking personal gain or harm to individuals. Consequently, it becomes crucial to implement robust cybersecurity measures, encryption techniques, and access controls to prevent data breaches and uphold patient privacy.





Segments Covered in the Report Component





Component



• Software



• Services



• Hardware





Technology



• Machine Learning and Deep Learning



• Querying Method



• Natural Language Processing



• Context Aware Processing





Therapeutic Application



• Oncology



• Cardiology



• Neurology



• Respiratory



• Others





In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for four regional and 20 leading national markets:





North America



• U.S.



• Canada





Europe



• Germany



• UK



• France



• Italy



• Spain



• Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific



• China



• Japan



• India



• Australia



• South Korea



• Rest of Asia Pacific





Latin America



• Brazil



• Mexico



• Rest of Latin America





MEA



• GCC



• South Africa



• Rest of MEA





The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Artificial intelligence in Precision Medicine Market, 2023 to 2033





Leading companies and the potential for market growth



• Atomwise Inc.



• BPGbio, Inc.



• Exscientia



• Indivumed GmbH



• Insilico Medcine



• Intel Corporation



• Merative



• NVIDIA Corporation



• Tempus



• Zephyr AI





