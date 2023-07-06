New York, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Oncology Market Report 2023-2033" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06472353/?utm_source=GNW





The Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Oncology Market Report 2023-2033: This report will prove invaluable to leading firms striving for new revenue pockets if they wish to better understand the industry and its underlying dynamics. It will be useful for companies that would like to expand into different industries or to expand their existing operations in a new region.





Accelerated Drug Discovery and Targeted Therapies Driving Market Growth



AI technologies are transforming the drug research and development process in cancer by harnessing massive volumes of data and smart algorithms. These developments seek to speed up the identification of prospective medication candidates, improve their efficacy, and make the development of targeted medicines easier. AI in drug development has the potential to dramatically reduce the time and expense associated with traditional techniques.





Collaborations between pharmaceutical corporations, technology businesses, and academic institutions have increased as a result of the development of AI-driven platforms and tools for drug discovery and development. These collaborations attempt to use AI to accelerate the development of new cancer medicines. For instance, in May 2023, the University of Sydney and the Australian business Pharos Therapeutics agreed to use AI to advance medication discovery for the treatment of cancer and uncommon disorders.





Lack of Standardization causes significant barriers



Standardized data collection and annotation practices are crucial in AI-driven oncology research and care. Variations in data collection methods, formats, and annotation protocols can impact the performance and generalizability of AI algorithms. By standardizing these processes, the quality and consistency of data can be improved, leading to more robust AI models. Standardization also facilitates data sharing, collaboration, and reproducibility, enabling meaningful comparisons and advancements in the field.





For instance, collaborative efforts between healthcare institutions and technology companies, such as the Cancer Imaging Archive (TCIA) and industry-led consortia like the Digital Imaging and Communications in Medicine (DICOM) are striving towards standardizing data sharing, storage, and annotation practices in oncology imaging. These initiatives promote the use of standardized guidelines and protocols for data collection, algorithm development, and evaluation.





By addressing the lack of standardization in AI oncology, stakeholders can overcome barriers to market growth. Collaborative initiatives, industry partnerships, and regulatory guidance are essential to establish comprehensive frameworks and guidelines for data collection, algorithm development, and evaluation. These efforts ensure that data collection methods, formats, and annotation protocols are consistent and harmonized across different healthcare institutions and research organizations.





What Questions Should You Ask before Buying a Market Research Report?



• How is the AI in oncology market evolving?



• What is driving and restraining the AI in oncology market?



• How will each AI in oncology submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2033?



• How will the market shares for each AI in oncology submarket develop from 2023 to 2033?



• What will be the main driver for the overall market from 2023 to 2033?



• Will leading AI in oncology markets broadly follow the macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual national markets outperform others?



• How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2033 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2033?



• Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?



• What are the AI in oncology projects for these leading companies?



• How will the industry evolve during the period between 2023 and 2033? What are the implications of AI in oncology projects taking place now and over the next 10 years?



• Is there a greater need for product commercialisation to further scale the AI in oncology market?



• Where is the AI in oncology market heading and how can you ensure you are at the forefront of the market?



• What are the best investment options for new product and service lines?



• What are the key prospects for moving companies into a new growth path and C-suite?





You need to discover how this will impact the AI in oncology market today, and over the next 10 years:



• Our 289-page report provides 123 tables and 163 charts/graphs exclusively to you.



• The report highlights key lucrative areas in the industry so you can target them – NOW.



• It contains in-depth analysis of global, regional and national sales and growth.



• It highlights for you the key successful trends, changes and revenue projections made by your competitors.





This report tells you TODAY how the AI in oncology market will develop in the next 10 years, and in line with the variations in COVID-19 economic recession and bounce. This market is more critical now than at any point over the last 10 years.





Forecasts to 2033 and other analyses reveal commercial prospects



• In addition to revenue forecasting to 2033, our new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.



• You will find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments.



• Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges), cost structure, impact of rising AI in oncology prices and recent developments.





This report includes data analysis and invaluable insight into how COVID-19 will affect the industry and your company. Four COVID-19 recovery patterns and their impact, namely, “V”, “L”, “W” and “U” are discussed in this report.





Segments Covered in the Report





Product Type



• Software



• Hardware



• Services





Usage Type



• Cancer Research



• Pre-screening and Diagnosis



• Treatment





Disease Type



• Lung Cancer



• Breast Cancer



• Prostate Cancer



• Colon Cancer



• Others





End-users



• Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies



• Research Institutes



• Hospitals and Diagnostic Centres



• Others





In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for five regional and 20 leading national markets:





North America



• U.S.



• Canada





Europe



• Germany



• UK



• France



• Spain



• Italy



• Russia



• Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific



• China



• Japan



• India



• Australia



• South Korea



• Singapore



• Rest of Asia Pacific





Latin America



• Brazil



• Mexico



• Argentina



• Colombia



• Rest of Latin America





MEA



• GCC



• South Africa



• Rest of MEA





The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the AI in Oncology Market, 2023 to 2033, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.





Leading companies and the potential for market growth



• Azra AI



• Botkin.AI



• CloudMedX Health



• ConcertAI



• Digital Diagnostics AI



• Enlitic



• GE Healthcare



• Google Health



• IBM Corporation



• iCAD



• Intel Corporation



• NVIDIA



• Owkin



• Siemen’s Healthineers



• SkinVision



• Therapixel





Overall world revenue for AI in oncology market, 2023 to 2033 in terms of value the market will surpass US$2,617.6 million in 2023, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2033. Our work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.





How will the AI in Oncology Market, 2023 to 2033 report help you?



In summary, our 280+ page report provides you with the following knowledge:





• Revenue forecasts to 2033 for AI in Oncology Market, 2023 to 2033 Market, with forecasts for product types, usage types, disease types and end-users types, each forecast at a global and regional level – discover the industry’s prospects, finding the most lucrative places for investments and revenues.





• Revenue forecasts to 2033 for five regional and 20 key national markets – See forecasts for the AI in Oncology Market, 2023 to 2033 market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and MEA. Also forecasted is the market in the US, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Singapore, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, GCC, South Africa, and among other prominent economies.





• Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market – including company profiles for 16 of the major companies involved in the AI in Oncology Market, 2023 to 2033.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06472353/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________