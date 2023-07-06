New York, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cancer Biologics Market Report 2023-2033" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06472352/?utm_source=GNW





Increasing geriatric population will drive demand for cancer biologics therapy



Rising elderly population is one of the major factors driving the cancer biological therapy market growth. According to United Nation estimates, the global elderly population aged 60 years and above is set to double and reach over 2.1 billion by 2050 from over 962 million in 2017. Geriatric population is at a higher risk of acquiring various types of cancer such as lung cancer, colon cancer and breast cancer boosting the demand for cancer biological therapies. According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), cancer is one of the predominant causes of morbidity and mortality among the geriatric population base. Around 60% of all cancer cases and approximately 70% of cancer-related deaths occur in patients above 65 years of age. Thus, the increasing elderly population base suffering from cancer will propel the demand for cancer biological therapy, thereby fostering business growth.





Toxicity and Adverse Effects associated with Cancer Therapy



Anticancer drugs have severe side effects and its clinical usage for cancer therapy is limited by its toxicity. The adverse effects vary drug to drug for numerous reasons. They may be chronic or acute, mild, permanent, self-limited or potentially life threatening. Common side effects associated with the anti-cancer drugs include low blood counts that increase the possibility of developing infection or anaemia, mouth soreness, tiredness, nausea, loss of appetite, vomiting, constipation or diarrhoea, skin reactions, hair loss, pain or nerve changes. However, certain side effects can have long lasting or permanent effects. For example, certain chemotherapy drugs can result in infertility or the inability to father a child that may be permanent. Additionally, chemotherapy may lead to long-term damage to the lungs, heart, kidneys, and reproductive organs. Growing awareness among patients regarding side effects of cancer treatment may hamper patient preference towards the cancer therapy and can therefore impede the market growth during the coming years.





Segments Covered in the Report





By Product



• Monoclonal Antibodies



- Naked Monoclonal Antibodies



- Conjugated Monoclonal Antibodies



- Bispecific Monoclonal Antibodies



• Vaccines



- Preventive Vaccines



- Therapeutic Vaccines



• Cancer Growth Blockers



- Tyrosine kinase Inhibitors (TKI)



- Proteasome Inhibitors (PI)



- mTOR Inhibitors



• Blood Cell Growth Factors



- Lenograstim



- Filgrastim



• Cytokine



- Interferons



- Interleukins





By Application



• Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer



• Prostate Cancer



• Breast Cancer



• Acute Myeloid Leukaemia



• Lymphoma



• Multiple Myeloma



• Ovarian Cancer



• Colorectal Cancer



• Gastric Cancers



• Other Applications





By Route of Administration



• Oral



• Injectable





Regional and Country level Market estimates:





North America



• U.S.



• Canada





Europe



• Germany



• UK



• France



• Spain



• Italy



• Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific



• China



• Japan



• India



• Australia



• South Korea



• Rest of Asia Pacific





Latin America



• Brazil



• Mexico



• Rest of Latin America Latin America





MEA



• GCC



• South Africa



• Rest of MEA





The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Cancer Biologics Market, 2023 to 2033, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.





Leading companies and the potential for market growth



• AbbVie



• Amgen



• Astellas Pharma



• AstraZeneca PLC



• Bristol Myers Squibb



• Eisai Co., Ltd



• Eli Lilly and company



• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd



• Merck and Co., Inc.



• Novartis AG



• Takeda Pharmaceutical Company





