Join the Nationwide Effort to Show Appreciation for Our Troops and First Responders with Christmas in July Care Packages by Operation Gratitude

Los Angeles, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Many of us are fortunate to spend quality time with family and friends during the summer months. There's something truly special about soaking up the sun and making memories with our loved ones. However, not everyone is able to celebrate in the same way. Our nation's troops are currently deployed in record numbers, many of them far from home and family during this special time of year. That's why Operation Gratitude is launching its annual Christmas in July campaign, calling on grateful Americans across the country--in communities large and small, to unite and support our service members in a meaningful way.

Our troops are selfless individuals who risk their lives to protect our country and keep us safe. However, it is disheartening to know that many troops rarely or ever receive mail or messages from home. Receiving mail during Mail Call is crucial to our service member's morale, especially during a difficult deployment. This is where Operation Gratitude comes in.

An Operation Gratitude Care Package is a piece of home that reminds our service members that a grateful nation stands with them. These Care Packages contain snacks, personal care and hygiene products, and handmade-with-love items. The most cherished items of all are the handwritten letters from grateful Americans nationwide.

Founded in 2003, Operation Gratitude provides all Americans with a meaningful way to express their gratitude to those who serve. Over the past two decades, the organization has sent more than 3.8 million Care Packages to our nation's military and first responder communities. Additionally, Operation Gratitude sends its custom-designed, cuddly and hand-filled "Battalion Buddy" bears to the children of deployed military personnel.

“We believe it is essential that those who serve know that the American people care about them and their sacrifices,” said Carolyn Blashek, founder of Operation Gratitude.” “Through our various volunteer initiatives, Operation Gratitude honors the service of our military and first responders by giving every American the opportunity to show their appreciation and support every day and from anywhere.”

Operation Gratitude is asking Americans nationwide to help make this Christmas in July memorable for our troops serving overseas. Donating as little as $25.00 will help cover the cost of assembling and shipping a Care Package to a deployed troop. You can also make a difference by spreading the word about this initiative on your social media. Operation Gratitude is also looking for volunteers if you want to roll up your sleeves and lend a hand.

Let's come together this summer and show our troops that we appreciate all that they do and that they are not forgotten. To learn more, visit www.operationgratitude.com

