Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Genomics Market Report 2023-2033

Increasing Genomic Initiatives Using AI Techniques Driving Market Growth



Using methods ranging from genotyping to whole genome sequencing, 38 million genomes have been examined, and 52 million were anticipated to be done by 2025. Healthcare stakeholders can benefit from genomic initiatives by developing companion diagnostics to personalize medicine treatment, identifying genetic variants that increase disease risk, diagnosing patients earlier, and preventing disease. Genomic initiatives can also hasten new medicines’ discovery, repurposing, and clinical development.





The Shortage of Skilled Personnel and the Concerns Associated with Data Privacy to Hamper Industry Growth



AI is a complex field that requires a highly skilled workforce to develop, implement, and maintain AI solutions. The healthcare industry, in particular, has unique data privacy and regulatory challenges that require a deep understanding of both healthcare and AI. Genomics is a rapidly changing field that analyses and interprets vast amounts of genetic data to gain insights into diseases, drug development, and personalized medicine. AI plays a crucial role in processing and analyzing this data, but its implementation requires specialized knowledge and skills. As a result, the demand for AI professionals in genomics has been growing as the field progresses, but the supply of qualified individuals has not kept pace. This scarcity limits the number of experts available to develop and apply AI algorithms and tools in genomics research, clinical settings, and pharmaceutical companies. The shortage of AI talent has led to increased competition for skilled professionals, resulting in higher salaries and more challenging recruitment efforts. According to a recent IBM Institute for Business Value report, around 120 million people in the world’s twelve largest economies, including 11.5 million in the U.S., will require retraining or reskilling within the next three years due to AI and intelligent automation. To address this challenge, some organizations invest in AI education and training programs to build a pipeline of skilled AI professionals. Others are partnering with universities and research institutions to develop AI talent and encourage the development of AI solutions for genomics. Additionally, some companies are leveraging automated machine learning (AutoML) tools and platforms to reduce the need for highly skilled AI professionals.





Furthermore, integrating AI in the genomics sector often involves the analysis of large-scale datasets, including genomic sequences, clinical records, and other health-related information. Integrating these diverse data sources can lead to valuable insights and advancements in personalized medicine. However, it introduces challenges related to data privacy.





Therefore, addressing these challenges requires robust data protection measures, privacy regulations, technological advancements, and public awareness efforts to ensure the responsible and secure use of genomic data in AI applications.





Forecasts to 2033 and other analyses reveal commercial prospects



• In addition to revenue forecasting to 2033, our new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.



• You will find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments.



• Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges), cost structure, impact of rising AI in Genomics prices and recent developments.





This report includes data analysis and invaluable insight into how COVID-19 will affect the industry and your company. Four COVID-19 recovery patterns and their impact, namely, “V”, “L”, “W” and “U” are discussed in this report.





Segments Covered in the Report





Offering Outlook



• Software



• Services





Technology



• Machine Learning



• Computer Vision





Delivery Mode



• On-premises



• Cloud and Web-Based Mode





Functionality



• Genome Sequencing



• Gene Editing



• Clinical Workflows



• Predictive Genetic Testing and Preventive Medicine





Application



• Drug Discovery and Development



• Precision Medicine



• Diagnostics



• Agriculture and Animal Research



• Other Applications





End-User



• Pharmaceutical and Biotech Companies



• Healthcare Providers



• Research Centers



• Academic Institutes and Government Organizations



• Others





In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for five regional and xx leading national markets:





North America



• U.S.



• Canada





Europe



• Germany



• UK



• France



• Spain



• Italy



• Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific



• China



• Japan



• India



• Australia



• South Korea



• Rest of Asia Pacific





Latin America



• Brazil



• Mexico



• Rest of Latin America





MEA



• GCC



• South Africa



• Rest of MEA





The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the AI in Genomics Market, 2023 to 2033, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.





Leading Companies and the Potential for market growth



• IBM



• Microsoft Corporation



• NVIDIA Corporation



• Deep Genomics Incorporated



• Fabric Genomics, Inc.



• Data4cure, Inc.



• Predictive Oncology Inc.



• Emedgene Technologies Ltd



• Congenica Ltd.



• Sophia Genetics SA



• Illumina Inc.



• BenevolentAI limited.



• Freenome Holdings, Inc.



• Verge Genomics





Overall world revenue for AI in Genomics Market, 2023 to 2033 in terms of value the market will surpass US$761.1 million in 2023, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2033. Our work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.





