Global Peptide Cancer Drug Market, Dosage, Price, Sales & Clinical Trials Insight 2029

Biologics have been an important class of drugs for several diseases including cancer. Till now, antibodies have dominated this domain of therapeutics but driven by new technological innovations, researchers have now shifted their new drug development approach towards peptides as preferred choice of anti-cancer agents. For a long time, peptides have been used as therapeutic agents; however, their potential in cancer has been a new area of interest. Due to their ability to offer advanced optimization strategies, peptide drugs have become an attractive area of research.



The development of peptide based drugs and therapies have made great progress in the last decade owing to several pharmaceutical companies developing novel proprietary technologies for producing innovative peptide therapeutics. For instance, South Korea’s Nanotechnology and Integrated Bioengineering Centre (NBICE), pharmaceutical company has developed its own novel peptide therapeutic discovery and delivery technology platform called TOPscovery. The company has also created a subsequent clinical pipeline using this novel technology platform which is based on target oriented peptide therapeutic discovery and has target tissue / cell penetrating peptide delivery platform to delivery protein or antibody or siRNA into the target tissue such as that of the cancer cells.



This peptide discovery platform TOPscovery is focused on resolving fibrosis in liver, lung and heart and additionally, the platform technology to target tissue penetrating peptide carrier (NPEP – TPP) can be applied to protein, antibody having intracellular targets, this increase the efficacy and decreases the side effects to non – target. The development of proprietary platforms and novel technologies has been an increasingly important factor that is boosting innovation the today’s development of peptide based anti-cancer therapies.



Moreover, the increasing number of companies collaborating and investing in the field is also a signification factor driving the growth of peptide therapeutics. A major reason of this has been the development of novel technologies. With more pharmaceutical companies and biotechs advancing their portfolio with innovative products developed from novel platforms, more companies gain interest in field which could ultimately lead to more collaboration or investment, increasing the overall competitive landscape of the merging global market of anti – cancer peptide therapies.



The trend of collaboration not only extends the research and development capabilities for both the companies but it also allows for assessing the investigational peptide product candidates and likely have an impact on global peptide therapeutic market in terms of increasing the pipeline of cancer peptides, advancements in discovery and optimization of products and the possibility of investigational several different combinational strategies.



For instance, in first quarter of 2023, PeptiDream announced a collaborative arrangement with Ono Pharmaceuticals to discover and develop novel macrocyclic constrained peptide-based drugs directed against targets chosen by Ono. Under the agreement, PeptiDream will apply its proprietary PDPS (Peptide Discovery Platform System) technology to identify and enhance macrocyclic constrained peptide drug candidates, while Ono will develop and commercialize the resulting peptide-based drugs globally under an exclusive license. PeptiDream will be eligible to receive an undisclosed upfront payment in addition to funding to carry out research, as well as added payments based on research, development and commercialization milestones based on global net sales.



In addition, the portfolio of novel cancer peptides with distinct characteristics expands as a result of the development of novel technologies and platforms by various pharmaceutical companies. This will provide diverse market opportunities for each and every therapeutic peptide product candidate. Furthermore, rise in the cancer prevalence and increasing research of the therapeutic use of cancer peptides is likely to be the key factors responsible for the growth of the market. Moreover, the increasing demand for effective and novel therapies can be further anticipated to bring more opportunities and growth in the market. Apart from this, awareness among healthcare professionals and patients about the significant adverse events associated with conventional cancer treatments will also lead to greater adoption towards peptide based therapeutics in cancer treatment.



