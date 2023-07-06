Global Lactose Intolerance Treatment Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors As Per The Business Research Company's Lactose Intolerance Treatment Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company’s Lactose Intolerance Treatment Global Market Report 2023, the market will grow from $28.3 billion in 2022 to $30.3 billion in 2023, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 7%. Further, the market will reach $39.1 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of more than 6%. North America held the largest lactose intolerance treatment market share in 2022.



The rise in the prevalence of small intestine diseases is a significant driver for the growth of the lactose intolerance treatment market. Small intestine disorders, characterized by persistent gastrointestinal tract inflammation, can be effectively treated with lactose intolerance treatment. Lactose, found in these treatments, is broken down by the enzyme lactase into simpler sugars (glucose and galactose) in the small intestine.

Major lactose intolerance treatment companies are Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Novo Nordisk A/S, Macleods Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Walter Bushnell, Nature's Way Brands, Profarma Distribuidora Produtos Farmaceuticos SA, Recordati S.p.A, Amgen Inc., Ganeden Inc., Deerland Probiotics & Enzymes Inc., Novozymes A/S, Cargill Incorporated., Dean Foods, AstraZeneca Plc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc., Nestle S.A., Aptus Biotech S.L., and Gelda Scientific And Industrial Development.

A key trend in the lactose intolerance treatment market is product innovation. Major companies in this industry are focused on developing innovative solutions to strengthen their market position.

For instance, Novozymes A/S launched Saphera Fiber, a new lactase enzyme in March 2020. This product reduces sugars without affecting sweetness, improving the nutritional profile of dairy products. It allows for claims of low lactose content while increasing dietary fiber and enhancing lactose protein fibers and enzymes.

The global lactose intolerance treatment market is segmented as-

1) By Treatment: Food Supplements, Enzyme Lactase Supplements, Probiotics, Other Treatments

2) By Intolerance Type: Primary Lactose Intolerance, Secondary Lactose Intolerance, Congenital Lactose Intolerance, Developmental Lactose Intolerance

3) By Route of Administration: Oral, Injectable

4) By End Users: Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Other End Users

The global lactose intolerance treatment market report emphasizes the significance of the market within the healthcare industry. The market not only addresses the treatment needs of individuals with lactose intolerance but also plays a crucial role in mitigating the impact of small intestine diseases on public health and the economy. By providing effective treatments and innovative solutions, companies in this market contribute to improving the quality of life for millions of individuals worldwide. Understanding the dynamics and growth potential of the market is essential for various stakeholders, including pharmaceutical companies, healthcare providers, investors, and policymakers. This report serves as a valuable resource for decision-making, strategic planning, and identifying growth opportunities within the lactose intolerance treatment market.

