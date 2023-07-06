Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle Converter Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032 As Per The Business Research Company's Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle Converter Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company’s Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle Converter Global Market Report 2023, the market will grow from $7.4 billion in 2022 to $7.8 billion in 2023, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 6%. Further, the global market will reach $9.5 billion in 2027, with a CAGR of 5%. North America was the largest region in the wheelchair accessible vehicle converter market in 2022.



One of the driving factors for the growth of the wheelchair accessible vehicle converter industry is the increasing number of elderly individuals worldwide. This demographic, comprising people aged 60 and above, benefits significantly from wheelchair accessible vehicle conversions as it enhances their mobility and overall comfort.

Major wheelchair accessible vehicle converter companies are Freedom Motors USA, Brotherwood Automobility Limited, Vantage Mobility International, Rollx Vans, AMS Vans Inc., Universal Motions, Growings Mobility Group Limited, GM Coachwork, Sirius Automotive Ltd., Tripod Mobility, Autech Japan, Inc., Allied Mobility, BraunAbility, and Toyota Motor Corporation.

Technological advancements represent a key trend in the wheelchair accessible vehicle converter market. Leading companies in the industry are adopting innovative technologies to maintain their competitive edge.

For instance, in May 2022, Vantage Mobility International, a US-based manufacturer of wheelchair-accessible vehicles, introduced the world's first wheelchair-accessible minivan. This vehicle incorporates features such as a lowered floor conversion to improve accessibility, enhanced fuel efficiency, and all-wheel drive capabilities. These innovations provide wheelchair users with improved traction, control, and the ability to drive in various locations, even during adverse weather conditions.

The global wheelchair accessible vehicle converter market is segmented as -

1) By Entry Point: Side Entry, Rear Entry

2) By Mode Of Entry: Ramps, Lifts

3) By Vehicle Type: Sport Utility Vehicle, Trucks, Other Vehicle Types

The significance of the wheelchair accessible vehicle converter market report lies in its ability to provide valuable insights for stakeholders, including industry players, investors, policymakers, and researchers. By understanding the market size, growth rate, and key trends, stakeholders can make informed decisions regarding investment opportunities, business strategies, and policy development. The report sheds light on the technological advancements and innovations in the industry, highlighting the importance of staying updated with the latest developments to remain competitive in the market.

