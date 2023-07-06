Media Advisory: Workers Looking for Premiers to Act on Health Care, Affordability and Sustainable Jobs

English French

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bea Bruske, President of the Canadian Labour Congress, will be available to talk about what workers are looking for when Canada’s premiers gather for the Council of the Federation in Winnipeg on July 11 – 12, 2023.



“Workers and their families are looking to Canada’s premiers for concrete solutions to fix health care, action on the affordability crisis and a strong commitment to work with the labour movement to make sure good, sustainable, union jobs are at the heart of our industrial strategy,” said Bruske. “People are struggling. Canada’s health crisis continues while family budgets are stretched to the breaking point.”

Bruske added that people are frustrated that five months after the new health care funding agreement between the prime minister and the premiers, Canadians are still waiting for the promised bilateral deals.

“Patients face long wait times, hospitals struggle to keep Emergency Rooms open while health care workers across the country face another summer of extreme staff shortages, unsustainable hours and unacceptable working conditions,” warned Bruske. “Canada’s Premiers must listen to frontline workers and work with health care unions on measures to improve working conditions, better retain and recruit nurses and ensure the long-term viability of Canada’s cherished public health care system.”

On the climate crisis and the energy – employment transition, Bruske says workers want our politicians to be leaders not laggards.

“Now is the time to act to make sure Canadian workers aren’t left behind as the world transitions to a low-carbon economy,” exclaimed Bruske. “Let’s work together to future-proof our industrial strategy, in every province and every region of our country.”

