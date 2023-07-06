New York, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Duplex Stainless Steel Market : Analysis By Grade, Product Form, End User Industry, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06472427/?utm_source=GNW





The research report covers a detailed analysis of the regions (Americas, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa) and 11 countries (United States, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, Russia, France, China, Japan, South Korea and India). Additionally, the research report presents data including market size, yearly growth & potential analysis, the competitive study of market players, investment opportunities and demand forecast.



The research report also assesses growth indicators, restraints, supply and demand risk, and other important statistics, as well as a full assessment of current and future market trends that are relevant to the market evolution.



The Global Duplex Stainless Steel Market showcased growth at a CAGR of 4.4% during 2019-2022. The market was valued at USD 3.2 Billion in 2022 which is expected to reach USD 9.1 Billion in 2029. The rising population, as well as the growing urbanization, are driving the Duplex Stainless Steel Market. High scale urbanization and increasing global demand for construction and infrastructure projects facilitate the demand for the Duplex Stainless Steel globally.



The surge in global demand for duplex grade steel is driven by its superior corrosion resistance, high strength, toughness, cost-effectiveness, and increasing adoption in key industrial sectors. As the world continues to prioritize durability, sustainability, and operational efficiency, duplex stainless steels are poised to play a crucial role in meeting the diverse needs of a wide range of applications.



Duplex Grade Steel has witnessed a substantial surge in demand across the Asia Pacific region in recent years. This rise can be attributed to various factors, including rapid infrastructure development, expanding oil and gas industry, robust manufacturing sector, increasing focus on renewable energy, and growing awareness of the benefits offered by this exceptional steel variant.



In addition, Asia Pacific Duplex Stainless Steel Market growth is driven by the rise in demand for stainless steel products in several end-use industries including chemical/petrochemical products, consumer goods, heavy and vehicle transportation, medical items, energy sector. The huge production of Super Duplex and Duplex stainless steel, research and development activities based on this product, growth of construction activities, and technological advancement are key driving factors for the Asia Pacific market growth.



Scope of the Report:



• The report analyses the Duplex Stainless Steel Market by Value (USD Million).



• The report presents the analysis of Duplex Stainless Steel Market for the historical period of 2019-2022, the estimated year 2023 and the forecast period of 2024-2029.



• The report analyses the Duplex Stainless Steel Market by Grade (Standard Duplex, Lean Duplex and Super Duplex)



• The report analyses the Duplex Stainless Steel Market by Product Form (Tubes, Welding Wires, Pumps and Values, Fittings and Flanges, Rebar, Other Product Forms (Bars, Sheet, Rods, Plates, Duplex Steel Coils)).



• The report analyses the Duplex Stainless Steel Market by Product Form by End User Industry (Oil and Gas Industry, Desalination, Chemical Industry, Paper and Pulp Industry, Shipping Equipment Industry and Construction Industry).



• The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, By Grades, by mode of operation & by end users.



• Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analyzed in the report.



• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include of are Outokumpu Oyj, Acerinox S.A., Aperam S.A., Jindal Stainless, Nippon Steel Corporation, Arcelor Mittal, ThyssenKrupp Group, Dido Steel Co. Ltd., Carpenter Technology Corporation and Langley Alloys Ltd.

