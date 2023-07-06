New York, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Softwood Sawn Timber Market : Analysis By Value & Volume, Pricing, Type, End User Industry, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06472426/?utm_source=GNW





The Global Softwood Sawn Timber is expected to generate USD 456.1 Billion by the end of 2029, up from USD 111.7 Billion in 2022. Softwood species such as pine, spruce, fir, and cedar are widely available and have relatively faster growth rates compared to hardwood species. Softwood lumber possesses excellent structural properties, including a high strength-to-weight ratio and load-bearing capacity. These factors make it a perfect material for rapid construction and infrastructure development worldwide. Due to high-scale urbanization and increasing global demand for construction, there is an increase in demand for softwood sawn timber globally. During the forecast period, 2024-2029, the Global Softwood Sawn Timber is expected to expand at a CAGR of 23.10%. The rising population, as well as the growing urbanization, are driving up the Softwood Sawn Timber market.



The Asia Pacific, comprising of developing countries like India, China, and developed countries like South Korea and Japan, represents a significant market for Softwood Sawn Timber services. The market size is influenced by the size of the economy, population, and the level of urbanization and construction industry in the country within the region. The demand for softwood sawn timber in the Asia Pacific region is primarily driven by several factors. One of the main reasons is the rapid economic growth and urbanization in many countries in the region, such as China, India, and Southeast Asian nations. This has led to an increased demand for construction materials, including softwood-sawn timber, which is used for building homes, offices, and other structures.



In addition, the Asia Pacific region is home to some of the largest forestry industries in the world, with countries like Canada, Russia, and the United States exporting large quantities of softwood sawn timber to the region. This has helped to meet the growing demand for softwood-sawn timber in the region.



Wood packaging material sometimes referred to as Non-Manufactured Wood Packing (NMWP) or Solid Wood Packing Material (SWPM), is mostly softwood. Increasing industrial product packaging demands have brought a variety of rigid and flexible packaging designs in the market. Packaging is an important aspect of the safety of products. Innovative bio-based materials as substitutes for polymers derived from fossil fuels for packaging applications have been developed in response to growing environmental concerns from businesses and consumers which are increasing the demand for wood packaging solutions.



• The report analyses the Softwood Sawn Timber Market by Volume Sales (Million Cubic Meter).



• The report analyses the Softwood Sawn Timber Market by Value (USD Billion).



• The report presents the analysis of Softwood Sawn Timber Market for the historical period of 2019-2022, the estimated year 2023 and the forecast period of 2024-2029.



• The report analyses the Softwood Sawn Timber Market by Type (Fir, Cedar, Pine, Treated Lumber, Redwood, and Other Types).



• The report analyses the Softwood Sawn Timber Market by End User Industry (Construction Industry, Packaging Industry, Manufacturing Industry and Other End User Industry).



• The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, By Types, by mode of operation & by end users.



• Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry have been analysed in the report.



• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include West Fraser Timber Co Ltd, Canfor Corporation, Weyerhaeuser Company, Stora Enzo Ojy. Interfor Corporation, Svenska Cellulose AB, Metsä Group., Holmen AB, Sierra Pacific Industries and Binderholz Gmbh.

