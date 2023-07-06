EssilorLuxottica: Disclosure of Share Capital and Voting Rights Outstanding as of June 30, 2023

English French

Disclosure of Share Capital and Voting Rights Outstanding

as of June 30, 2023

(Pursuant to Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and articles 221-1 and 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Charenton-le-Pont, France (July 6, 2023 - 6:00 pm) – As of June 30, 2023, shares and voting rights outstanding of EssilorLuxottica, the global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses, breaks down as indicated below.

June 30, 2023 Shares outstanding 453,612,4651 Number of real voting rights (excluding treasury shares) 451,171,464 Theoretical number of voting rights (including treasury shares) 453,612,465

It is to be noted that voting rights are capped at 31%, applicable to any shareholder, in accordance with a formula contained in article 23 of EssilorLuxottica’s by-laws2.

For further information, please consult the Prospectus which received Visa No. 18-460 from the AMF on September 28, 2018 and its Securities Note Supplement which received Visa No. 18-494 from the AMF on October 23, 2018, available on the website www.essilorluxottica.com.

1Including 15,150 shares delivered but not yet registered as of June 30, 2023.

2EssilorLuxottica’s by-laws are available on the Company’s website under the section Governance / Publications.

