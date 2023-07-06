New York, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Seasonal Influenza Vaccine Market : Analysis By Vaccine Type, Valency, Age Group, Distribution Channel, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06472416/?utm_source=GNW





The research report covers a detailed analysis of the regions (Americas, Europe, APAC, Middle East Africa) and 10 countries (United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Spain, China, Japan, Australia, South Korea). Additionally, the research report presents data including market size, yearly growth and potential analysis, the competitive study of market players, investment opportunities and demand forecast.



The research report also assesses growth indicators, restraints, supply and demand risk, and other important statistics, as well as a full assessment of current and future market trends that are relevant to the market evolution.



The Global Seasonal Influenza Vaccine Market is expected to generate USD 9.3 Billion by the end of 2029, up from USD 5.8 Billion in 2022. A favourable growth element for the Global Seasonal Influenza Vaccine market is the changing weather conditions, rapid transmissions of respiratory diseases, increasing awareness, and increasing demand for retail. Influenza is a significant global health concern, causing a considerable burden of illness, hospitalizations, and deaths each year. As per WHO, an estimated 1 Million people worldwide are infected by seasonal influenza every year, out of which an estimated 290,000 – 650,000 deaths occur due to flu each year.



During the forecast period, 2024-2029, Global Seasonal Influenza Vaccines expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.61%. The global seasonal influenza vaccine is driven by increasing awareness about flu prevention, rising healthcare expenditure, and growing government initiatives for immunization programs.



Prevention and control of seasonal influenza are primarily achieved through annual vaccination. The flu vaccine is formulated each year to protect against the most prevalent strains of the virus. There are different types of influenza vaccines available in the market. The most common ones include trivalent vaccines (protect against three flu strains) and quadrivalent vaccines (protect against four flu strains). These vaccines may be administered through injection (inactivated vaccine) or nasal spray (live attenuated vaccine).



Retail pharmacies provide easy access to seasonal influenza vaccines for the general population. With numerous pharmacy locations in communities, people can conveniently receive their vaccinations without the need for appointments or visits to healthcare facilities, which may be more time-consuming and less accessible.



Leveraging digital technologies and tracking systems in the seasonal influenza vaccine market offers opportunities to improve vaccine distribution, enhance vaccination campaigns, ensure vaccine safety, and enable data-driven decision-making. By harnessing the power of digital solutions, stakeholders can optimize vaccine delivery, increase vaccine uptake, and ultimately contribute to better influenza prevention and control efforts.



Scope of the Report:



• The report analyses the Seasonal Influenza Vaccine Market by Value (USD Million).



• The report presents the analysis of Seasonal Influenza Vaccine Market for the historical period of 2019-2022, the estimated year 2023 and the forecast period of 2024-2029.



• The report analyses the Seasonal Influenza Vaccine Market by Vaccine Type (Inactivated Influenza Vaccine (IIV), Live Attenuated Influenza Vaccine (LAIV)).



• The report analyses the Seasonal Influenza Vaccine Market by Valency (Quadrivalent, Trivalent).



• The report analyses the Seasonal Influenza Vaccine Market by Age Group (Pediatrics, Adults, Elderly).



• The report analyses the Seasonal Influenza Vaccine Market by Distribution Channel (Hospitals, Pharmacies, Government Supply).



• The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by services, by mode of operation & by end users.



• Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analyzed in the report.



• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include CSL Seqirus, GlaxoSmithKline, Sanofi, AstraZeneca, Abbott Laboratories, Viatris, Sinovac Biotech, Serum Institute of India, Daiichi Sankyo, and Dalian Aleph Biomedical.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06472416/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________