The microbiome sequencing services market is projected to grow from USD 284 million in 2023 to USD 555 million by 2028 at a CAGR of 14.3%

These applications have the potential to advance the understanding of the role of microbiota in health and disease and inform the development of targeted interventions for improving skin health and oral health.



Sequencing and library preparation segment to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

Based on service, the microbiome sequencing services market is segmented into sample preparation services, sequencing and library preparation services, and data analysis services.Different approaches are employed in microbiome sequencing and library preparation, including 16S rRNA sequencing, shotgun metagenomics, qPCR testing, and short-chain fatty acids (SCFA) analysis.



High demand for 16S rRNA sequencing is expected to boost the growth of this segment.



The sequencing by synthesis (SBS) segment accounted for the largest share of 45% of the global microbiome sequencing services market in 2022.

Based on technology, the global microbiome sequencing services market is segmented into sequencing by synthesis (SBS), sequencing by ligation (SBL), nanopore sequencing, and other technologies. The SBS technology uses four fluorescently labeled nucleotides to sequence millions of clusters on the flow cell surface in parallel .The SBS technology has a wide customer base owing to its well-established precision in sequencing as well as its broad application base.



Asia Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The microbiome sequencing services market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing market for microbiome sequencing services due to the increasing awareness of the importance of the microbiome in health and disease, rising demand for personalized medicine, and advancements in sequencing technologies.



Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews, by company type, designation, and region:

• By Respondent: Supply Side (70%) , Demand side (30%)

• By Designation: Manager-level (45%), CXO and Director-level (35%), and Executives (25%)

• By Region: North America (20%), Europe (10%), AsiaPacific (55%), Latin America(10% ) and Middle EastAfrica(5%)



List of Companies Profiled in the Report

• Charles River Laboratories (US)

• Eurofins Scientific (France)

• BGI (China)

• CosmosID (US)

• Microba (Australia)

• QIAGEN (Germany)

• Microbiome Insights (Canada)

• BaseClear (Netherlands)

• CD Genomics (US)

• Zymo Research (US)

• OraSure Technologies (US)

• MR DNA (US)

• Eremid Genomic Services (US)

• Clinical-Microbiomics A/S (Denmark)

• Novogene Co., Ltd. (China)

• EzBiome (US)

• Boster Biological Technology (US)

• Zifo (India)

• omics2view.consulting GbR (Germany)

• Macrogen, Inc. (South Korea)



Research Coverage

This report studies the microbiome sequencing services market based on service, type, technology, end user, and region.The report also analyzes factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) affecting the market growth.



It evaluates the opportunities and challenges in the market for stakeholders and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders.The report also studies micromarkets with respect to their growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total microbiome sequencing services market.



The report forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to five major regions.



Reasons to Buy the Report:



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Analysis of key drivers (Increasing demand for metagenomic sequencing, growing focus on human microbiome therapeutics development, and high cost of advanced infrastructure for sequencing), restraints (dearth of skilled personnel), opportunities (Expanding applications of microbiome sequencing in therapeutics development), and challenges (Issues related to sample preparation/isolation of microbes for sequencing) influencing the growth of microbiome sequencing services market.

• Service Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on newly launched services, and technological assessment of the microbiome sequencing services market.

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyses the microbiome sequencing services market across varied regions.

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the microbiome sequencing services market.

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies and service offerings of leading players like Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (US), Eurofins Scientific (France), BGI (China) among others in the microbiome sequencing services market. The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of microbiome sequencing services market and provides them information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

