The global A2P messaging market size is expected to grow from USD 68.3 billion in 2023 to USD 78.2 billion by 2028, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 2.8%

With the rising use of mobile devices, businesses are recognizing the value of A2P messaging as a direct and efficient communication channel to connect with customers. The market is primarily fueled by the desire to ensure secure transactions, provide real-time updates, implement personalized marketing strategies, and cater to specific industry requirements.

• By deployment mode, on-premises segment to record a higher growth rate during the forecast period



By deployment mode, on-premises segment segment is expected to record a higher growth rate during the forecast period. on-premises deployment, organizations can maintain greater control over their messaging infrastructure, ensure compliance, customize the system to their specific needs, address performance requirements, overcome connectivity challenges, integrate with legacy systems, and align with internal policies..



Among applications, authentication services segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Under the applications segment, authentication services segment is expected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period. the drivers for authentication services in the A2P messaging market include security and fraud prevention, compliance and regulatory requirements, user experience, brand protection, industry-specific requirements, and increasing messaging volumes. These drivers are contributing to the growing adoption of authentication services in the A2P messaging market as organizations seek to enhance their messaging security and provide a seamless user experience



Among regions, Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific (APAC) market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.The drivers include the widespread adoption of mobile devices, particularly high mobile penetration rates in the region.



Additionally, the flourishing e-commerce market, with a growing number of online consumers, has led to increased demand for A2P messaging services for order confirmations, delivery updates, and transactional notifications.The region’s focus on financial inclusion has also contributed to the rise of A2P messaging, as it enables financial institutions to reach underserved populations with important account information and payment reminders.



The adoption of mobile banking and mobile payment solutions, along with government initiatives leveraging mobile technology for citizen services, have further accelerated the demand for A2P messaging.



The breakup of the profiles of the primary participants is given below:

• By Company: Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 39%, and Tier 3 – 26%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives – 55%, Directors– 40%, Others*–5%

• By Region: North America – 38%, Europe – 40%, APAC – 21%, and RoW** – 1%

Note: Tier 1 companies have revenues over USD 10 billion; tier 2 companies’ revenue ranges in between USD 1 and 10 billion of the overall revenues; and tier 3 companies’ revenue ranges in between USD 500 million and USD 1 billion of the overall revenues.

*Others includes sales managers, marketing managers, and product managers. **Rest of World (RoW) includes MEA and Latin America.



Source: Industry Experts

This research study outlines the market potential, market dynamics, and major vendors operating in the A2P Messaging market.Key and innovative vendors in the A2P Messaging market include AT&T(US) ,Sinch(Sweden), China Mobile (China), Infobip(UK), Orange (France), Route Mobile (India), Comviva (India), Twilio(US), BICS (Belgium), Monty Mobile (UK), Syniverse (US), Global Message Services (Switzerland), Tyntec(UK), Silverstreet (Singapore),Vonage (US), Genesys (US), TATA Communications(India),Cequens (Egypt),Mitto(Switzerland),ClearSky Technologies (US), Sify Technologies (India), MSG91 (India), Textlocal (UK), Clickatell (US), Kaleyra (Italy), MessageBird (The Netherlands), TeleWhale (Cyprus).



These vendors have adopted many organic as well as inorganic growth strategies, such as new product launches, and partnerships and collaborations, to expand their offerings and market shares in the A2P Messaging market market.



Research Coverage

The A2P messaging market is segmented into application (inquiry and search related services, customer relationship management services, notifications and alerts, authentication services, promotional and marketing services, voting and entertainment, pushed content services, interactive messages), traffic(national and multi-country), component( platform and services), platform(on-premises and cloud), vertical (banking, financial services, and insurance, IT and ITes, media and entertainment, travel and hospitality, retail and e-commerce, healthcare, government, education,others) and region. A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been undertaken to provide insights into their business overviews; services; key strategies; new service and product launches; partnerships, agreements, and collaborations; business expansions; and competitive landscape associated with the A2P messaging market.



Reasons to Buy the Report



The report would help the market leaders and new entrants in the following ways:

• It comprehensively segments the A2P messaging market and provides the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and its subsegments across different regions.

• It would help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide information on the key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities in the market.

• It would help stakeholders understand their competitors better and gain more insights to enhance their positions in the market. The competitive landscape section includes a competitor ecosystem, new service developments, partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Analysis of key drivers (the growthof e-commerce, the growing numbers of mobile subscribers, growing use of A2P messaging among major industries) restraints (stringent government regulations and policies), opportunities (growing trend of mobile marketing via messaging, increased adoption of A2P SMS by OTT players to drive revenue for MNOs), and challenges (difficulty in maximizing monetization of A2P messaging) influencing the growth of the A2P Messaging market.Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the A2P Messaging market.



Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyses the A2P Messaging market across varied regions Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the A2P Messaging market. Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies and service offerings of leading players like AT&T(US) ,Sinch(Sweden), China Mobile (China), Infobip(UK), Orange (France), Route Mobile (India), Comviva (India), Twilio(US), BICS (Belgium), Monty Mobile (UK), Syniverse (US), Global Message Services (Switzerland), Tyntec(UK), Silverstreet (Singapore),Vonage (US), Genesys (US), TATA Communications(India),Cequens (Egypt),Mitto(Switzerland),ClearSky Technologies (US), Sify Technologies (India), MSG91 (India), Textlocal (UK), Clickatell (US), Kaleyra (Italy), MessageBird (The Netherlands), TeleWhale (Cyprus)

