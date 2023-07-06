Optical Fiber Patch Cord Market to Reach $3.0 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 5.0% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Optical Fiber Patch Cord Market by Type (Single-mode, and Multimode), Application (Optical Data Network, Telecommunication, Military & Aerospace, and Others) Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032” According to the report, the global optical fiber patch cord industry generated $1.9 Billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $3.0 Billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 5.0% from 2023 to 2032. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios.

Prime determinants of growth

The optical fiber patch cord market is driven by factors such as increasing demand for high-speed data transmission, adoption of cloud services and big data analytics, expansion of telecommunication networks, and advancements in technology. However, challenges related to maintenance costs and infrastructure limitations act as restraints. Nevertheless, the market presents opportunities in emerging markets and infrastructure development, offering potential for growth and market expansion.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $1.9 billion Market Size in 2032 $3.0 billion CAGR 5.0% No. of Pages in Report 206 Segments covered Type, Application, and Region. Drivers Growing internet penetration and connectivity Expansion of data centers Opportunities Technological advancements and product innovations Restraints High installation costs

Covid-19 scenario-

The increased demand for high-speed internet connectivity and data transmission during the pandemic had driven the growth of the fiber optic industry. As more people worked and studied remotely, the need for reliable and fast internet connections surged, leading to a higher demand for optical fiber patch cords to connect network equipment.

The pandemic also presented challenges for the market. Supply chain disruptions, restrictions on manufacturing operations, and limited international trade affected the production and availability of optical fiber patch cords. Many manufacturers faced difficulties in sourcing raw materials and components, leading to delays in production and increased costs.

The single-mode segment is anticipated to dominate in terms of revenue during the forecast period-

By material type, the Single-mode segment accounted for more than two-thirds of the mesh nozzle plates market revenue in 2022 and is projected to dominate in terms of revenue during the forecast period. Simultaneously, the same segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.25% from 2023 to 2032. The primary reasons for their dominance are the expansion of telecommunication networks, especially in rural areas, offers significant opportunities for the deployment of single-mode fiber patch cords. The demand for reliable and high-bandwidth connections in smart city initiatives and IoT applications, including support for surveillance cameras and IoT devices, further contributes to the market growth. In addition, the increase in need for high-capacity backhaul networks in 5G deployments fuels the demand for single-mode fiber patch cords. Moreover, advancements in fiber optic technology, such as the development of bend-insensitive fibers, provide installation flexibility and enhance the market prospects for single-mode fiber patch cords.

The optical data network segment is projected to retain the lion’s share by 2032-

By application, the optical data network segment dominated the mesh nozzle plates market in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the total revenue. This remarkable growth can be attributed to several factors. Increasing demand for long-distance fiber optic connections, such as undersea cables and long-haul telecommunications networks, is also contributing to the growth of the optical fiber patch cord market. These connections require high-quality and durable optical fiber patch cords to ensure reliable data transmission over extended distances.

However, the telecommunication segment is projected to experience the highest CAGR of 5.78% during the forecast period. The growth is driven by the expansion of fiber optic networks. Telecommunication service providers have expanded their coverage to meet the increase in demand for reliable and high-speed connectivity. Optical fiber patch cords play a crucial role in connecting fiber optic cables to network components like switches, routers, and optical transceivers, facilitating smooth data transmission.

Asia-Pacific garnered the major share in 2032-

By region, Asia-Pacific garnered the highest share in the mesh nozzle plates market, accounting for more than half of the total revenue and is estimated to rule the roost during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the region's large population, increasing internet penetration, and the growing demand for high-speed connectivity, particularly in emerging economies. Government initiatives focused on improving digital infrastructure play a vital role in fueling market expansion. However, the North America region would exhibit the highest CAGR of 5.8% during the period from 2023 to 2032. This remarkable growth can be driven by the increasing demand for high-speed internet connectivity, the rapid expansion of cloud computing, and the continual growth of data centers. Factors such as the ongoing deployment of 5G networks, the expansion of smart cities, and the demand for advanced networking solutions in industries such as healthcare, finance, and IT further propel the growth of fiber optical fiber patch cords in North America.

Leading Market Players-

Wirenet Technology Co., Ltd.

LongXing Telecom

Black Box



KINSOM Technology Limited

Amphenol Corporation.

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

Shenzhen Opticking Technology Co., Ltd.

T&S Communication Co, Ltd.



Networx

Phoenix Contact

The report analyzes these key players of the optical fiber patch cord market. These players have adopted various strategies such as product launches, collaborations, and acquisitions to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, developments, and product portfolios of every market player.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

This study comprises an analytical depiction of the market size along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall Optical Fiber Patch Cord market analysis is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

The current global Optical Fiber Patch Cord market forecast is quantitatively analyzed from 2021 to 2031 to benchmark financial competency.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the Optical Fiber Patch Cord market.



The report includes the market share of key vendors and global Optical Fiber Patch Cord market trends.

Optical Fiber Patch Cord Market Key Segments:

By Type

Multimode

Single-mode



By Application

Optical Data Network

Telecommunication

Military and Aerospace

Other



By Region

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (UK, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(UK, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific) LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)



