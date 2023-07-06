FNKO ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 1, 2023 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Funko, Inc. Shareholders

NEW YORK, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNKO) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.



Class Period: May 6, 2022 to March 1, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 1, 2023

No obligation or cost to you.

Learn more about your recoverable losses in FNKO:

https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/funko-lawsuit-loss-submission-form?id=41714&from=3

Funko, Inc. NEWS - FNKO NEWS

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Funko, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Funko was experiencing significantly larger delays in implementing its enterprise resource planning ("ERP") software than it was disclosing to investors; (ii) having moved into a new warehouse without functioning ERP software in place would lead to dramatically higher costs and poorer inventory management practices; and (iii) Funko's inability to efficiently operate the new distribution center would have a substantial, undisclosed impact on Funko's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization ("EBITDA") margin.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Funko you have until August 1, 2023 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased Funko securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the FNKO lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/funko-lawsuit-loss-submission-form?id=41714&from=3.

ABOUT KLEIN LAW FIRM

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. The Klein Law Firm is a boutique litigation firm with experience in a wide range of areas including securities law, corporate finance and commercial litigation. Since 2011, our experienced attorneys have achieved superior results for our clients with a personalized focus. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

J. Klein, Esq.

535 Fifth Avenue

4th Floor

New York City, NY 10017

jk@kleinstocklaw.com

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

www.kleinstocklaw.com