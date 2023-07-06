I Edition of the Crypto Week Madrid Summit 2023





• The event will host the leading global experts and influencers in Blockchain, Crypto, Web3, and Investment, from Dubai, USA, Canada, LatAm, UK, Switzerland among others

• Recognition of talent will be showcased through the Crypto Week Awards, an annual international initiative that honors excellence and entrepreneurship

• 12,000 Attendees, +180 Speakers, +200 Partners, +200 Award Nominees

Madrid , July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madrid is set to become the global capital of the Crypto and Fintech ecosystem with the celebration of the I Edition of the Crypto Week Madrid Summit. It is the biggest event in the new financial landscape and will take place on July 7 and 8, at the Nave de Madrid.

In addition to having a strong current affairs component revolving around four business dimensions and their respective specialized topics: "Blockchain, Crypto, Web3, and Investment", the goal is to boost training, networking and for Spain to become an exceptional reference financial hub in the world.

The Summit will have more than 12,000 attendees (influencers, investors, entrepreneurs, and multidisciplinary professionals who see the growth potential of the Crypto ecosystem and its contribution to the real economy). It will be open to institutional and retail public. It will also have a Startup Pitch in which up to 25 startups will present their project to potential investors.

David Aranzabal, founder and CEO of Crypto Week, highlights that "The new Crypto and Fintech ecosystem is revolutionizing the financial and business industry in the last decade and shapes the finances of the future. The Crypto Week Madrid Summit seeks to foster innovation and entrepreneurial spirit to present disruptive ideas and technological solutions. The interaction between different industry players and access to investors can help boost novel projects, foster collaboration and catalyze the development of new technologies in the financial field".

Reasons not to miss this event:

• The Crypto Week Summit will feature a panel of 180 world-renowned speakers, including Sanket Bhatia, CEO and founder of ProDecipher, speaker at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Ian Halperdin, #1 NY Times bestselling author of "Crypto Boy", Pablo Gil, economist, trader, and one of the most expert, respected, and followed voices in Spanish on economics and financial markets, Robert Machedo, executive director for EMEA at Circle, a global financial technology company that helps move money at the speed of the Internet and promoter of the stablecoin USDC, Alfonso Gómez, CEO of BBVA Switzerland, Francesco Andreoli, development manager at Consensys (Metamask Wallet) and Javier Vicente Gonzalez, Ecosystem development director at Casper, a nascent Ethereum blockchain project.

• The main challenges lie in regulation and even more on the adoption side. Therefore, Crypto Week aims for professionals to interact in the new finance environment. We are witnessing the revolution of Decentralized Finances, the application of Blockchain in the generation of new businesses, the tokenization of the economy, decentralization beyond money, in summary, we are living the golden age of innovation with the evolution of the Internet and the Bitcoin universe. All world assets will be tokenized. We are talking about an industry that by 2030 is expected to grow by more than 16 trillion dollars compared to the no more than 600 billion we have today.

• Revenues generated by Fintech will multiply by six and grow from 245 billion to reach 1.5 trillion dollars in 2030. This sector currently represents 2% of the total global revenues from financial services (12.5 trillion dollars). Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and QED Investors predict that it will grow to 7%. Additionally, it is estimated that by that date they will constitute almost 25% of bank valuations worldwide. (Global Fintech Report 2023: Reimagining the Future of Finance).

• Why Madrid? In Spain, 977 Fintechs operate, the country is in the third position in Europe behind the United Kingdom (2,439) and Germany (978), according to Finnovating. In terms of maturity, Spain has 21 Fintech per million inhabitants. In terms of company size based on fundraising, Spain ranks fourth in Europe, behind the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Sweden.

• Training from the best experts. There will be more than 50 hours of educational content in Spanish, with simultaneous translation and networking in which attendees can participate in round tables and talks on different topics such as the regulatory framework of Blockchain, DeFi and Staking in Crypto, the metaverse and Gaming, and long-term investment. They will also award the effort and entrepreneurial talent from a select jury.

• The transformation that digital technology is producing in financial business models is unstoppable. There is a novel and wide job offer that combines the evolution of the financial industry and the new digital and technological environment. Therefore, the current need for new talent implies re-educating current professionals and admitting others with these new skills, even with the so-called reskilling, that is, recycling and adapting to a new job within the current company.

