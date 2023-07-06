[Latest] Global Water Chillers Market Size/Share Worth USD 7.8 Billion by 2032 at a 4.2% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Austin, TX, USA, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Water Chillers Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Absorption Chiller, Reciprocating Chiller, Screw Chiller, Scroll Chiller, Centrifugal Chiller, Others), By End User Industry (Chemicals and Petrochemicals, Food and Beverage, Plastics and Rubber, Healthcare, Others), By Capacity (0-100 kW, 101-350 kW, 351-700 kW, >700 kW), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Water Chillers Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 5.2 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 5.4 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 7.8 Billion by 2032, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 4.2% during the forecast period 2023 to 2032.”

Water Chillers Market: Growth Factors and Dynamics

Rising Awareness of Indoor Air Quality: The importance of maintaining good indoor air quality (IAQ) has gained significant attention. Water chillers contribute to IAQ by providing effective cooling and ventilation systems. The demand for water chillers equipped with innovative air filtration and purification technology is increasing as awareness of the impact of IAQ on health and productivity grows.

Increasing Demand for Cooling Systems: The rising demand for cooling systems across various industries such as HVAC, food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and data centres is a key growth factor for the water chillers market. Water chillers play a crucial role in providing efficient and reliable cooling solutions, driving their adoption.

Technological Advancements: The market has witnessed continuous technological advancements in water chillers, leading to improved efficiency, performance, and control capabilities. Advanced features like variable speed compressors, smart controls, and remote monitoring systems enhance the overall functionality and attractiveness of water chillers.

Urbanization and Industrialization: Rapid urbanization and industrialization in emerging economies have led to increased infrastructure development, including commercial buildings, manufacturing facilities, and data centres. The demand for water chillers in these sectors has surged to meet the cooling requirements, driving market growth.

Adoption of District Cooling Systems: The adoption of district cooling systems, especially in densely populated urban areas, has fuelled the demand for water chillers. District cooling systems provide centralized cooling solutions to multiple buildings, reducing energy consumption and operational costs. Water chillers play a crucial role in these systems, driving market growth.

Increasing Focus on Product Customization: The market is witnessing a growing trend towards product customization to meet specific customer requirements. Water chiller manufacturers are offering customized solutions tailored to the unique cooling needs of different industries and applications. This focus on customization enhances customer satisfaction, boosts the adoption of water chillers, and drives market growth.

Growing Focus on Renewable Energy: The increasing adoption of renewable energy sources such as solar and geothermal energy has positively influenced the water chillers market. Water chillers can be integrated with renewable energy systems, enabling sustainable and cost-effective cooling solutions.

Stringent Government Regulations: Stringent regulations aimed at energy efficiency and environmental protection have boosted the water chillers market. Governments worldwide have implemented energy efficiency standards and regulations that encourage the use of energy-efficient cooling systems, stimulating market growth.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2023 USD 5.4 Billion Projected Market Size in 2032 USD 7.8 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 5.2 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 4.2% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Key Segment By Type, End User Industry, Capacity and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Water Chillers Market: COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the Water Chillers Market, with the industry experiencing both positive and negative effects. Here are some of the key impacts:

Disrupted Supply Chains: The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted global supply chains, affecting the production and distribution of water chillers. Factory closures, restrictions on transportation, and shortage of raw materials led to delays in manufacturing and delivery, impacting the market negatively.

Reduced Construction Activities: The pandemic led to a slowdown in construction activities, including commercial buildings, industrial facilities, and infrastructure projects. As water chillers are primarily used in these sectors, the reduced construction activities resulted in decreased demand for water chillers during the pandemic.

Resumption of Construction Projects: With the easing of restrictions and resumption of construction activities, the demand for water chillers is expected to rebound. As construction projects resume, the need for cooling systems, including water chillers, will increase, driving the recovery of the market.

Emphasis on Indoor Air Quality: The COVID-19 pandemic has increased awareness about indoor air quality and the importance of proper ventilation and filtration systems. Water chillers, integrated with HVAC systems, contribute to maintaining optimal indoor air quality. The focus on indoor air quality improvement will drive the demand for water chillers as part of the recovery process.

Accelerated Digital Transformation: The pandemic has accelerated digital transformation across industries, including the water chillers market . Manufacturers are adopting digital technologies for remote monitoring, predictive maintenance, and optimization of chiller operations. This digital transformation enhances operational efficiency, reduces downtime, and drives the recovery of the market.

Adoption of Energy-Efficient Solutions: The economic impact of the pandemic has increased the focus on cost optimization and energy efficiency. Water chillers with high energy efficiency ratings are favoured by customers as they help reduce operating costs. As businesses strive for energy-efficient solutions to recover from the pandemic’s impact, the demand for energy-efficient water chillers will witness growth.

In conclusion, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a mixed impact on the Water Chillers Market, with some challenges and opportunities arising from the pandemic. Manufacturers and retailers need to remain agile and adapt to the changing market conditions to overcome these challenges and capitalize on new growth opportunities.

List of the prominent players in the Water Chillers Market:

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Carrier Global Corporation

Trane Technologies plc

Johnson Controls International plc

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Lennox International Inc.

York International Corporation

Thermotron Industries

Thermax Limited

Climaveneta S.p.A.

Others

Water Chillers Market – Regional Analysis

The Water Chillers Market is segmented into various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Here is a brief overview of each region:

North America: In North America, a prominent trend in the water chillers market is the increasing adoption of energy-efficient and sustainable cooling solutions. The region is witnessing a growing emphasis on green building certifications and environmental regulations, driving the demand for eco-friendly chillers. Smart and connected chillers with advanced monitoring capabilities are also gaining popularity in commercial and industrial sectors. Some of the dominating market players in North America’s water chillers market include Trane Technologies (now part of Ingersoll Rand), Carrier Global Corporation, and Johnson Controls International. These companies have a strong presence in the region, offering a wide range of chiller products with a focus on energy efficiency and technological innovations.

Europe: In Europe, the water chillers market is influenced by the increasing need for sustainable and low-carbon solutions. The region is witnessing a shift towards natural refrigerants, such as ammonia and CO2, to comply with stringent environmental regulations. Additionally, there is a growing demand for chillers with heat recovery capabilities, enabling simultaneous cooling and heating applications. Key players dominating the water chillers market in Europe include Daikin Industries, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, and GEA Group AG. These companies have a strong market presence and offer a diverse portfolio of water chillers, including those with eco-friendly refrigerants and energy-efficient features.

Asia-Pacific: In the Asia-Pacific region, rapid industrialization and urbanization are driving the demand for water chillers. Increasing investments in infrastructure development, data centers, and commercial buildings contribute to the market’s growth. Moreover, there is a rising trend of integrating heat pumps with chillers to cater to both cooling and heating requirements. Some of the dominant market players in the Asia-Pacific water chillers market are Hitachi, Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., and Midea Group Co., Ltd. These companies are renowned for their technological advancements and provide a wide range of water chillers catering to various industries and applications.

LAMEA: The water chillers market in the LAMEA region is witnessing consistent growth driven by the rise in industrialization, commercialization, and construction projects. Sectors such as oil and gas, petrochemicals, and hospitality are showing a significant demand for water chillers. Moreover, there is an increasing emphasis on energy efficiency and the utilization of renewable energy for cooling purposes in the region. These trends are contributing to the expanding market opportunities for water chillers in LAMEA. Some of the leading market players in the LAMEA water chillers market include Johnson Controls International, Danfoss A/S, and Daikin Industries. These companies have a strong global presence and are actively expanding their footprint in the LAMEA region, offering reliable and efficient water chiller solutions to meet diverse market demands.

The Water Chillers Market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Absorption Chiller

Reciprocating Chiller

Screw Chiller

Scroll Chiller

Centrifugal Chiller

Others

By End User Industry

Chemicals and Petrochemicals

Food and Beverage

Plastics and Rubber

Healthcare

Others

By Capacity

0-100 kW

101-350 kW

351-700 kW

>700 kW

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

