Westland Insurance acquires Sigurdson Financial Benefits Inc.

Surrey, BC/Territories of the Coast Salish (Kwantlen, Katzie, Semiahmoo, Tsawwassen First Nations), July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westland Insurance, one of Canada’s largest independently-owned brokerages, today announced that it acquired Sigurdson Financial Benefits Inc. effective July 1. The addition of this brokerage to the Westland family furthers its reach across Canada and expands its benefits insurance offerings.

Sigurdson Financial Benefits Inc. is a benefits brokerage that’s been in business for over 50 years. Located in Winnipeg, Manitoba, they offer financial planning, group benefits, life, and living benefits insurance. Sigurdson Financial Benefits adds even more depth to Westland’s growing benefits practice and further cements its position as a leading full-service Commercial brokerage in Canada.



“I’m thrilled to welcome the Sigurdson team to Westland,” says Jamie Lyons, Westland’s President & CEO. “With this top-notch brokerage joining our team, we’re able to expand our offerings and deepen our national capabilities in the group benefits space. Their expertise and focus on exceptional client service align perfectly with our vision to be Canada’s favourite broker, especially as we continue to grow in the financial broader services segment.”

Westland continues to invest in and grow its business in Canada, both organically and through strategic acquisitions.

- 30 -

About Westland Insurance Group

Westland Insurance Group is one of the largest and fastest-growing independent insurance brokers in Canada. Trading over $3 billion of premium, Westland continues to expand coast to coast. Westland's brokers provide expertise and advisory-based services across commercial, personal, employee benefits, farm, and specialty insurance segments. Since its founding in 1980, Westland has remained committed to supporting its clients, industry partners and local communities. For more information, please visit westlandinsurance.ca.