Electric Blankets Market Size Expected to Reach USD 1900 Million by 2030, With 6.5% CAGR

NEW YORK, United States, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Electric Blankets Market Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database. According to the latest research study, the global electric blankets market size was worth at around USD 1200 million in 2022. The market is projected to grow above a CAGR of 6.5% and is anticipated to reach over USD 1900 million by 2030.

Electric Blankets Market Overview:

An electric blanket is a bed covering with an integrated heating element that allows a sleeper to maintain their preferable body temperature even in chilly environments. Electric comforters are favoured by a large number of consumers due to their ability to reduce heating costs. Modern electric blankets have sophisticated temperature controls that can detect and respond to variations in skin and ambient temperature.

The most advanced blankets can be programmed to pre-heat the bed and switch themselves off at specific times. In order to accommodate the needs of two people sharing a bed, the climate may be altered. The market for electric blankets is being propelled by rising investments in R&D, rising demand for electric blankets in the commercial sector, rising product introductions, and rising disposable income among the population.

Key Insights from Primary Research

As per the analysis, the Electric Blankets market share is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 6.5% between 2023 and 2030.

The Electric Blankets market size was worth around USD 1200 million in 2022 and is estimated to hit approximately USD 1900 million by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

and is estimated to hit approximately . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate. One of the main factors influencing the electric blankets market growth is the growing consumer taste for luxurious, comfortable, and expensive sleeping goods, which, along with increased urbanization throughout the world, constitutes one of the primary market growth drivers.

Based on the end user, the household segment is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.

Based on the distribution channel, the offline segment is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period.

Based on region, Europe is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period.

Competitive Players:

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global electric blankets market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors.

Some of the main players in the global electric blankets market include;

Hudson's Bay Company

Shanghai Easun Group

Amritsar Swadeshi Textile Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

American Blanket Company

Boll & Branch

URBANARA GmbH

Pendleton Woolen Mills

Medline Industries Inc.

Chellco Industries Limited

Biddeford Blankets LLC

Youngman Woollen Mills Private Limited

Richards

Silentnight Group Limited

Barker Textiles UAB

Kanata Blanket Co.

Faribault Woolen Mill

Market Growth Drivers:

A high level of convenience and comfort propels market expansion

Electric blankets are quite warm and convenient, particularly during the winter. In colder weather, users of electric blankets can maintain a constant, controllable heat source to stay toasty and comfortable. Controlling the heat settings is among the many advantageous features of the electric blanket. Users can adjust the temperature to their liking, giving them the flexibility to modify the level of warmth to meet their specific needs. This function protects against discomfort and overheating by offering personalized comfort.

Electric blankets typically include timer and auto-shutoff features. Utilizing these features, users are able to modify the blanket's active duration limit. The blanket turns off automatically after a predetermined period, saving energy and providing convenience. These characteristics have increased its appeal, particularly during the winter, among those seeking a comfortable and adaptable snoozing or relaxing experience. Consequently, this is anticipated to drive market growth over the forecast period.

Electric Blankets Market: Segmental Insights

The global electric blankets industry is segmented based on type, end-user, distribution channel, and region.

Based on the type, the global market is bifurcated into over blankets, under blankets, and electric pads.

The global electric blankets market is segmented by end user into hotels, hospitals, and households. During the forecast period, the domestic segment is expected to grow at a significant rate. An electric blanket is a practical and efficient way to stay warm while snoozing or relaxing at home. Households are drawn to electric comforters because the heat settings can be adjusted to suit individual preferences. As knowledge of energy conservation and cost-cutting strategies increases, electric blankets are seen as energy-efficient alternatives to conventional heating methods.

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is divided into online and offline segments. The offline segment is anticipated to lead the market throughout the forecast period. Offline distribution channels with extensive market reach include physical retail stores and specialized businesses. They make a product accessible to a wide variety of customers, including those who desire to touch and experience it prior to purchase. With offline distribution channels, personalized consumer interactions are feasible. In-person, customers can obtain professional guidance from salespeople, pose queries, and receive prompt responses.

Regional Insights:

Europe is anticipated to lead the market throughout the forecast period.

Europe is expected to dominate the global electric blankets market during the forecast period. European consumers are becoming increasingly aware of the benefits of electric comforters. These blankets provide warmth and comfort during frigid winters, which increases their popularity and demand. In several European countries, severe winter weather increases consumer demand for electric comforters. The prevalence of electric comforters in the region is due to the need for dependable and efficient heating options. With increased energy efficiency, electric blankets are now a practical thermal option for consumers. As the demand for energy-efficient products increases in Europe as a result of rising energy costs, electric blankets have become a popular alternative. In recent years, technological advancements have been made in the electric blanket industry. This includes the development of more reliable and secure heating elements, enhanced temperature control features, and the implementation of intelligent technologies. These developments have increased the European demand for electric comforters.

However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to experience the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing demand for electric comforters in China has led to their market dominance. China purchases approximately 30 million pieces annually due to their extensive availability, decreasing cost, and availability in department stores and yard sales. Consequently, fueling market expansion in the region.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Report Details Market Size in 2022 USD 1200 Million Market Forecast in 2030 USD 1900 Million Growth Rate CAGR of 6.5% Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023- 2030 Key Companies Covered Hudson's Bay Company, Shanghai Easun Group, Amritsar Swadeshi Textile Corporation Pvt. Ltd., American Blanket Company, Boll & Branch, URBANARA GmbH, Pendleton Woolen Mills, Medline Industries Inc., Chellco Industries Limited, Biddeford Blankets LLC, Youngman Woollen Mills Private Limited, Richards, Silentnight Group Limited, Barker Textiles UAB, Kanata Blanket Co. and Faribault Woolen Mill among others. Segments Covered By Type, By End User, By Distribution Channel, and By Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.





The global electric blankets market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Over Blankets

Under Blankets

Electric Pads

By End User

Hotels

Hospitals

Households

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Electric Blankets industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Electric Blankets Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Electric Blankets Industry?

What segments does the Electric Blankets Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Electric Blankets Market sample report and company profiles?

