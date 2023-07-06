Velan Inc. Reports Its First Quarter 2023/24 Financial Results

English French

MONTREAL, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Velan Inc. (TSX: VLN) (the “Company”), a world-leading manufacturer of industrial valves, announced today its financial results for its first quarter ended May 31, 2023.



Highlights:

Order backlog 1 remains strong at $490.5 million, an increase of $26.2 million or 5.6% since the beginning of the year driven by strong net new orders (“bookings”) 1 and the lower sales volume reported for the quarter. The portion of the current backlog 1 deliverable in the next twelve months is $335.8 million.

Bookings 1 of $91.8 million for the quarter, representing a book-to-bill ratio 1 of 1.36. The bookings 1 remained relatively stable compared to the previous year.

of $91.8 million for the quarter, representing a book-to-bill ratio of 1.36. The bookings remained relatively stable compared to the previous year. Sales for the quarter amounted to $67.7 million, a decrease of $7.3 million or 9.8% compared to the same quarter of the previous fiscal year. The decrease for the quarter is primarily attributable to accelerated shipments in the fourth quarter of the prior fiscal year as a result of customer demand and the Company’s increased production ramp-up, delays on certain shipments in the current quarter caused by customer readiness issues, and finally a shortage of deliverable orders in the Company’s Italian operations.

Gross profit for the quarter amounted to $15.1 million or 22.2%, a decrease compared to last year’s $20.1 million or 26.8%. The 460 basis points decrease in gross profit percentage is mainly due to the lower sales volume which impacted the absorption of fixed production overhear costs.

Net loss 2 of $8.3 million and negative EBITDA 1 of $3.8 million for the quarter compared to a net loss 2 of $7.4 million and a negative EBITDA 1 of $2.9 million last year. The decrease in EBITDA 1 is primarily attributable to the decrease in gross profit, partially offset by a decrease in administration costs.

The Company's net cash amounted to a solid $58.6 million at the end of the quarter, an increase of $8.4 million since the beginning of the fiscal year driven by continued improvements in operating cash flow generation.

Bruno Carbonaro, CEO of Velan Inc., said, “The start to fiscal 2024 was impacted by temporary shipment delays which negatively affected our results, but we are nevertheless pleased to report a significantly improved cash balance at the end of the quarter, thanks to continued focus on working capital management, pursuing on the trend realized in the last quarter of the previous fiscal year. Our backlog1 also improved this quarter. We are committed to addressing the various operational issues encountered this quarter as execution remains our top priority in a somewhat-challenging environment. Finally, we are dedicating all the necessary resources and efforts to prepare a successful closing of the transaction with Flowserve.”

Financial Highlights

Three-month periods ended (thousands of U.S. dollars, excluding per share amounts) May 31, 2023 May 31, 2022 Sales $67,659 $75,005 Gross profit 15,052 20,073 Gross profit % 22.2% 26.8% Net loss2 (8,284) (7,352) Net loss2 per share – basic and diluted (0.38) (0.34) EBITDA1 (3,799) (2,878) EBITDA1 per share – basic and diluted (0.18) (0.13)

First Quarter Fiscal 2024 (unless otherwise noted, all amounts are in U.S. dollars and all comparisons are to the first quarter of fiscal 2023):

Sales were lower for the quarter, decreasing by $7.3 million or 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. The decrease in sales for the quarter is primarily attributable to decreased shipments of large orders in the Company’s Italian and French operations. This decrease was caused by accelerated shipments in the fourth quarter of the prior fiscal year as a result of customer demand and the Company’s increased production ramp-up, delays on certain shipments in the current quarter caused by customer readiness issues, and finally a shortage of deliverable orders in the Company’s Italian operations. The decrease in sales for the quarter was partially offset by increased shipments in the Company’s North American operations despite also being faced with multiple customer related issues.

Bookings 1 amounted to $91.8 million, a decrease of $1.6 million or 1.7% compared to the first quarter of last year. This decrease is partially attributable to lower marine orders recorded in the Company’s North American operations, partially offset by increased upstream oil and gas and nuclear orders recorded in the Company’s Italian and French operations.

The total backlog 1 increased by $26.2 million or 5.6% since the beginning of the fiscal year, amounting to $490.5 million at the end of the quarter. The increase in backlog 1 is primarily due to a strong book-to-bill ratio 1 of 1.36 as a result of bookings 1 outpacing sales in the current quarter.

increased by $26.2 million or 5.6% since the beginning of the fiscal year, amounting to $490.5 million at the end of the quarter. The increase in backlog is primarily due to a strong book-to-bill ratio of 1.36 as a result of bookings outpacing sales in the current quarter. Gross profit decreased for the quarter, totaling $15.1 million or 22.2% compared to last year’s $20.1 million or 26.8%. The decrease in gross profit percentage for the quarter is primarily attributable to the lower sales volume which impacted the absorption of fixed production overhead costs. The Company’s gross profit was also negatively impacted by unfavorable unrealized foreign exchange translations related to the fluctuation of the U.S. dollar against the euro when compared to similar movements from the previous year. Finally, the decrease in gross profit was also due to the unfavorable effect of the product mix delivered.

Administration costs for the quarter amounted to $21.5 million, a decrease of $4.3 million or 16.7%. The decrease in administration costs for the quarter is primarily attributable to the recording in the last quarter of the previous fiscal year of an asbestos provision for potential settlement value of future unknown claims. The settlement expense in the first quarter of fiscal 2023 amounted to $3.2 million. The decrease in administration costs for the quarter is also due to lower outbound freight costs which have now stabilized and sales commissions in reaction to the lower quarterly sales volume.

Net loss2 amounted to $8.3 million or $0.38 per share compared to $7.4 million or $0.34 per share last year. EBITDA1 amounted to a negative $3.8 million or $0.18 per share compared to a negative $2.9 million or $0.13 per share last year. The unfavorable movement in EBITDA1 for the quarter is primarily attributable to the previously explained lower gross profit, partially offset by the decrease in administration costs. The movement in net loss2 was primarily attributable to the same factors as for EBITDA1 combined with an unfavorable movement in finance costs, partially offset by a favorable movement in income taxes.

Dividend

The Company opted to declare no dividend this quarter.

Conference call

Financial analysts, shareholders, and other interested individuals are invited to attend the first quarter conference call to be held on Friday, July 7, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. (EDT). The toll free call-in number is 1-800-926-7510, access code 22027398. The material that will be referenced during the conference call will be made available shortly before the event on the company’s website under the Investor Relations section (https://www.velan.com/en/company/investor_relations). A recording of this conference call will be available for seven days at 1-416-626-4100 or 1-800-558-5253, access code 22027398.

About Velan

Founded in Montreal in 1950, Velan Inc. (www.velan.com) is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of industrial valves, with sales of US$370.4 million in its last reported fiscal year. The Company employs approximately 1,650 people and has manufacturing plants in 9 countries. Velan Inc. is a public company with its shares listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol VLN.

Safe harbour statement

This news release may include forward-looking statements, which generally contain words like “should”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “may”, “will”, “expect”, “intend”, “continue” or “estimate” or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar expressions, all of which are subject to risks and uncertainties, which are disclosed in the Company’s filings with the appropriate securities commissions. While these statements are based on management’s assumptions regarding historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that it believes are reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, no forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may differ materially from those expressed herein. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by the applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Non-IFRS and supplementary financial measures

In this press release, the Company has presented measures of performance or financial condition which are not defined under IFRS (“non-IFRS measures”) and are, therefore, unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. These measures are used by management in assessing the operating results and financial condition of the Company and are reconciled with the performance measures defined under IFRS. Company has also presented supplementary financial measures which are defined at the end of this report. Reconciliation and definition can be found on the next page.

Earnings (loss) before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA")

Three-month periods ended (thousands, except amount per shares) May 31, 2023

$ May 31, 2022

$ Net loss2 (8,284 ) (7,352 ) Adjustments for: Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 2,066 2,161 Amortization of intangible assets and financing costs 563 568 Finance costs – net 1,205 236 Income taxes 651 1,509 EBITDA (3,799 ) (2,878 ) EBITDA per share - Basic and diluted (0.18 ) (0.13 )

The term “EBITDA” is defined as net income or loss attributable to Subordinate and Multiple Voting Shares plus depreciation of property, plant & equipment, plus amortization of intangible assets and financing costs, plus net finance costs plus income taxes. The terms “EBITDA per share” is obtained by dividing EBITDA by the total amount of subordinate and multiple voting shares. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Definitions of supplementary financial measures

The term “Net new orders” or “bookings” is defined as firm orders, net of cancellations, recorded by the Company during a period. Bookings are impacted by the fluctuation of foreign exchange rates for a given period. The measure provides an indication of the Company’s sales operation performance for a given period as well as well as an expectation of future sales and cash flows to be achieved on these orders.

The term “backlog” is defined as the buildup of all outstanding bookings to be delivered by the Company. The Company’s backlog is impacted by the fluctuation of foreign exchange rates for a given period. The measure provides an indication of the future operational challenges of the Company as well as an expectation of future sales and cash flows to be achieved on these orders.

The term “book-to-bill” is obtained by dividing bookings by sales. The measure provides an indication of the Company’s performance and outlook for a given period.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (in thousands of U.S. dollars) As at May 31, February 28, 2023 2023 $ $ Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 58,842 50,513 Short-term investments 17 37 Accounts receivable 90,755 121,053 Income taxes recoverable 6,700 6,195 Inventories 216,903 202,649 Deposits and prepaid expenses 7,912 7,559 Derivative assets 192 107 381,321 388,113 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 67,553 68,205 Intangible assets and goodwill 16,159 16,153 Deferred income taxes 4,754 4,663 Other assets 654 723 89,120 89,744 Total assets 470,441 477,857 Liabilities Current liabilities Bank indebtedness 212 260 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 79,154 79,408 Income taxes payable 2,375 2,832 Customer deposits 30,459 28,201 Provisions 17,403 16,485 Derivative liabilities 93 299 Current portion of long-term lease liabilities 1,367 1,298 Current portion of long-term debt 8,312 8,177 139,375 136,960 Non-current liabilities Long-term lease liabilities 9,191 9,458 Long-term debt 20,715 21,719 Income taxes payable 933 933 Deferred income taxes 4,052 3,966 Customer deposits 28,770 27,937 Provisions 69,165 70,924 Other liabilities 4,767 5,125 137,593 140,062 Total liabilities 276,968 277,022 Total equity 193,473 200,835 Total liabilities and equity 470,441 477,857





Consolidated Statements of Loss (in thousands of U.S. dollars, excluding number of shares and per share amounts) Three-month periods ended May 31, May 31, 2023 2022 $ $ Sales 67,659 75,005 Cost of sales 52,607 54,932 Gross profit 15,052 20,073 Administration costs 21,499 25,812 Other income (13 ) (141 ) Operating loss (6,434 ) (5,598 ) Finance income 135 90 Finance costs (1,340 ) (326 ) Finance costs – net (1,205 ) (236 ) Loss before income taxes (7,639 ) (5,834 ) Income tax expense 651 1,509 Net loss for the period (8,290 ) (7,343 ) Net income (loss) attributable to: Subordinate Voting Shares and Multiple Voting Shares (8,284 ) (7,352 ) Non-controlling interest (6 ) 9 Net loss for the period (8,290 ) (7,343 ) Net loss per Subordinate and Multiple Voting Share Basic and diluted (0.38 ) (0.34 ) Dividends declared per Subordinate and Multiple 0.02 - Voting Share (CA$0.03) (CA$-) Total weighted average number of Subordinate and Multiple Voting Shares Basic and diluted 21,585,635 21,585,635





Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss (in thousands of U.S. dollars) Three-month periods ended May 31, May 31, 2023 2022 $ $ Comprehensive loss Net loss for the period (8,290 ) (7,343 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) Foreign currency translation 1,408 (5,831 ) Comprehensive loss (6,882 ) (13,174 ) Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to: Subordinate Voting Shares and Multiple Voting Shares (6,876 ) (13,182 ) Non-controlling interest (6 ) 8 Comprehensive loss (6,882 ) (13,174 ) Other comprehensive loss is composed solely of items that may be reclassified subsequently to the consolidated statement of loss.





Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity (in thousands of U.S. dollars, excluding number of shares) Equity attributable to the Subordinate and Multiple Voting shareholders Share capital Contributed surplus Accumulated other comprehensive loss Retained earnings Total Non-controlling interest Total equity Balance - February 28, 2022 72,695 6,260 (32,126 ) 217,995 264,824 686 265,510 Net income (loss) for the period - - - (7,352 ) (7,352 ) 9 (7,343 ) Other comprehensive loss - - (5,830 ) - (5,830 ) (1 ) (5,831 ) Comprehensive income (loss) - - (5,830 ) (7,352 ) (13,182 ) 8 (13,174 ) Other - - (97 ) 97 - - - Balance - May 31, 2022 72,695 6,260 (38,053 ) 210,740 251,642 694 252,336 Balance - February 28, 2023 72,695 6,260 (41,208 ) 162,142 199,889 946 200,835 Net loss for the period - - - (8,284 ) (8,284 ) (6 ) (8,290 ) Other comprehensive income - - 1,408 - 1,408 - 1,408 Comprehensive income (loss) - - 1,408 (8,284 ) (6,876 ) (6 ) (6,882 ) Dividends Multiple Voting Shares - - - (346 ) (346 ) - (346 ) Subordinate Voting Shares - - - (134 ) (134 ) - (134 ) Balance - May 31, 2023 72,695 6,260 (39,800 ) 153,378 192,533 940 193,473







Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow (in thousands of U.S. dollars) Three-month periods ended May 31, May 31, 2023 2022 $ $ Cash flows from Operating activities Net loss for the period (8,290 ) (7,343 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash provided (used) by operating activities 834 (1,755 ) Changes in non-cash working capital items 18,150 6,033 Cash provided (used) by operating activities 10,694 (3,065 ) Investing activities Short-term investments 19 (1,288 ) Additions to property, plant and equipment (1,109 ) (920 ) Additions to intangible assets (384 ) (9 ) Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment, and intangible assets 14 16 Net change in other assets 28 14 Cash used by investing activities (1,432 ) (2,187 ) Financing activities Increase in long-term debt - 2,160 Repayment of long-term debt (926 ) (569 ) Repayment of long-term lease liabilities (362 ) (370 ) Cash provided (used) by financing activities (1,288 ) 1,221 Effect of exchange rate differences on cash 403 (1,782 ) Net change in cash during the period 8,377 (5,813 ) Net cash – Beginning of the period 50,253 53,465 Net cash – End of the period 58,630 47,652 Net cash is composed of: Cash and cash equivalents 58,842 49,621 Bank indebtedness (212 ) (1,969 ) Net cash – End of the period 58,630 47,652 Supplementary information Interest paid (49 ) (223 ) Income taxes paid (2,610 ) (1,817 )

For further information please contact:

Bruno Carbonaro, Chief Executive Officer and President

Tel: (438) 817-7593

or

Rishi Sharma, Chief Financial Officer

Tel: (438) 817-4430

1 Non-IFRS and supplementary financial measures – see explanation above

2 Net earnings or loss refer to net income or loss attributable to Subordinate and Multiple Voting Shares